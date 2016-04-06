Amazon's next Kindle might be thinner, come with battery case

You might've heard by now that Amazon is readying a new Kindle. Well, a new report has shed some light on what we can expect from the device, including a thinner form factor and a rechargeable battery case.

The company, which makes the Kindle-brand of e-readers and tablets, announced recently that it will introduce a "top of the line" Kindle sometime in mid April. Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon, revealed the news on Twitter, explaining the upcoming model will be a new, eighth-generation of Kindle products. The Kindle Voyage, which released in October 2014, leads the seventh generation of Kindle devices.

The Wall Street Journal has followed up Bezos' tweet with a report about the "higher-end Kindle," claiming it will release with a rechargeable protective case for extended battery life. It'll be removable and should allow the Kindle to be thinner than earlier devices. Amazon is also working on a solar-powered battery case, but that likely won't be released anytime soon. All this information is unconfirmed at the moment.

That said, the new Kindle and case are reportedly codenamed Whiskey and Soda, respectively, while the solar-powered case is codenamed Sunkiss. Engineers at Lab126 have dubbed these devices and are apparently working on them as well as other Amazon devices, such as the Echo, Fire tablets, and Fire TV set-top box. Beyond that, there's little detail about the next Kindle.

It's not yet sure how much it will cost or what will make it standout from the Paperwhite or Kindle Voyage. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Amazon hub for the latest breaking news.

