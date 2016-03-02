Amazon Fire Kids Edition and Fire 7-inch chargers deemed dangerous in UK recall

Amazon Fire Kids Edition and Fire 7-inch owners beware, your power adapters may be dangerous. Amazon has just issued a UK and Ireland wide recall.

The problem applies to power adapters sold in the UK and Ireland since September 2015. Amazon has contacted owners via email to warn them that these adapters may cause electric shocks.

The shocks can happen when the power adapter is removed from the wall where the adapter assembly can become detached, says Amazon.

Amazon will swap out the adapter free of charge or offer a £12 refund placed directly into your Amazon account, allowing you to buy a third party model. Amazon also advises owners of the tablets charge using the USB cable but another power adapter for now.

Amazon says that other tablets like the Fire HD and Fire HDX have power adapters that are not affected by this issue. Also any hardware sold outside of the UK should also be in full, safe working order.

Amazon has uploaded the below image to help users identity a faulty charger. If you are affected Amazon will send you a pre-paid envelope to return the faulty item. Head over to Amazon to fill out the necessary details to get your replacement.

READ: Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition: We check out its child-friendly frills