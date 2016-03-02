  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Amazon tablet news

Amazon Fire Kids Edition and Fire 7-inch chargers deemed dangerous in UK recall

|
Pocket-lint Amazon Fire Kids Edition and Fire 7-inch chargers deemed dangerous in UK recall
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Amazon Fire Kids Edition and Fire 7-inch owners beware, your power adapters may be dangerous. Amazon has just issued a UK and Ireland wide recall.

The problem applies to power adapters sold in the UK and Ireland since September 2015. Amazon has contacted owners via email to warn them that these adapters may cause electric shocks.

The shocks can happen when the power adapter is removed from the wall where the adapter assembly can become detached, says Amazon.

Amazon will swap out the adapter free of charge or offer a £12 refund placed directly into your Amazon account, allowing you to buy a third party model. Amazon also advises owners of the tablets charge using the USB cable but another power adapter for now.

Amazon says that other tablets like the Fire HD and Fire HDX have power adapters that are not affected by this issue. Also any hardware sold outside of the UK should also be in full, safe working order.

Amazon has uploaded the below image to help users identity a faulty charger. If you are affected Amazon will send you a pre-paid envelope to return the faulty item. Head over to Amazon to fill out the necessary details to get your replacement.

Amazonamazon fire kids edition and fire 7 inch chargers deemed dangerous in uk recall image 2

READ: Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition: We check out its child-friendly frills

PopularIn Tablets
  1. What is Apple's True Tone display?
  2. Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns a Fire tablet into an Echo Show, available now
  3. Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  4. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  5. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  1. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  2. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  3. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  4. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  5. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
Comments