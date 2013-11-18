  Amazon's Fire OS 3.1 update adds Goodreads and second-screen features to Kindle software

Amazon's Fire OS 3.1 software update is now ready for the latest Kindle tablets.

Fire OS 3.1 chiefly brings integration with book community Goodreads, including the ability to capture and share favourite quotes in books, being able to see what friends are reading, options for adding books to your want-to-read-shelf, and tools for rating and reviewing books. You can even import print and Kindle books purchased from Amazon into your Goodreads account.

The software update also includes second-screen capabilities, meaning you can "fling TV shows and movies" from your Kindle tablet to a television. Specifically, Fire OS 3.1 turns a TV into the primary screen and frees up your Fire HDX. Amazon says the second-screen feature is available for PS3 and Samsung TVs, as well as PS4 from later this year.

Fire OS 3.1 further offers Enterprise and Bring-Your-Own-Device support, a Cloud Collections feature for organising books, newspapers, etc, voice dictation for converting your speech to text, 1-Tap archive for freeing up space on your Kindle Fire, wireless printing of photos, PDF, etc, new accessibility options for the blind and visually impaired, and more.

Fire OS 3.1 is available for the latest Kindle tablets, such as the Kindle Fire HD, the 7-inch Kindle Fire HDX, and the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HDX. It's a free, over-the-air update that will arrive in the coming weeks, or you can download and install it now by visiting the Kindle update page.