  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Amazon tablet news

Amazon's Fire OS 3.1 update adds Goodreads and second-screen features to Kindle software

|
  Amazon's Fire OS 3.1 update adds Goodreads and second-screen features to Kindle software
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Amazon's Fire OS 3.1 software update is now ready for the latest Kindle tablets.

Fire OS 3.1 chiefly brings integration with book community Goodreads, including the ability to capture and share favourite quotes in books, being able to see what friends are reading, options for adding books to your want-to-read-shelf, and tools for rating and reviewing books. You can even import print and Kindle books purchased from Amazon into your Goodreads account.

The software update also includes second-screen capabilities, meaning you can "fling TV shows and movies" from your Kindle tablet to a television. Specifically, Fire OS 3.1 turns a TV into the primary screen and frees up your Fire HDX. Amazon says the second-screen feature is available for PS3 and Samsung TVs, as well as PS4 from later this year.

Fire OS 3.1 further offers Enterprise and Bring-Your-Own-Device support, a Cloud Collections feature for organising books, newspapers, etc, voice dictation for converting your speech to text, 1-Tap archive for freeing up space on your Kindle Fire, wireless printing of photos, PDF, etc, new accessibility options for the blind and visually impaired, and more.

Fire OS 3.1 is available for the latest Kindle tablets, such as the Kindle Fire HD, the 7-inch Kindle Fire HDX, and the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HDX. It's a free, over-the-air update that will arrive in the coming weeks, or you can download and install it now by visiting the Kindle update page.

PopularIn Tablets
7 essential iPad features for students
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Want Google ARCore on a tablet? This is the first tablet to support it
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
Microsoft Surface Go out today in the US, 23 August in the UK
Face ID is definitely coming to a super-thin bezel iPad Pro
Comments