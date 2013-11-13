  Amazon Kindle Fire HDX now shipping in the UK

Amazon’s latest Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch tablet is now shipping in the UK. The £199 slate has impressed us already and if it's done the same to you and you've ordered one, today is the day to get excited.

READ: Amazon Kindle Fire HDX review

If you’ve not ordered yet you can buy one now and Amazon reckons it will be with you in just a day. So in a day you could have a 323ppi display at 1920 x 1200 resolution, a Snapdragon 800 processor backed by 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB storage, the new Mojito OS and a MayDay service for live support. All with amazing speakers in a svelte body.

The Kindle Fire HDX looks great, runs fast, sounds amazing and is well priced. Still not convinced? Check out the Nexus 7 (2013) review and Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 review to see the competition.