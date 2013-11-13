  1. Home
Amazon Kindle Fire HDX now shipping in the UK

Amazon’s latest Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch tablet is now shipping in the UK. The £199 slate has impressed us already and if it's done the same to you and you've ordered one, today is the day to get excited.

If you’ve not ordered yet you can buy one now and Amazon reckons it will be with you in just a day. So in a day you could have a 323ppi display at 1920 x 1200 resolution, a Snapdragon 800 processor backed by 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB storage, the new Mojito OS and a MayDay service for live support. All with amazing speakers in a svelte body.

The Kindle Fire HDX looks great, runs fast, sounds amazing and is well priced. Still not convinced? Check out the Nexus 7 (2013) review and Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 review to see the competition.

