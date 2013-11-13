Amazon Kindle Fire HDX now shipping in the UK
Amazon’s latest Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch tablet is now shipping in the UK. The £199 slate has impressed us already and if it's done the same to you and you've ordered one, today is the day to get excited.
READ: Amazon Kindle Fire HDX review
If you’ve not ordered yet you can buy one now and Amazon reckons it will be with you in just a day. So in a day you could have a 323ppi display at 1920 x 1200 resolution, a Snapdragon 800 processor backed by 2GB of RAM, up to 64GB storage, the new Mojito OS and a MayDay service for live support. All with amazing speakers in a svelte body.
The Kindle Fire HDX looks great, runs fast, sounds amazing and is well priced. Still not convinced? Check out the Nexus 7 (2013) review and Advent Vega Tegra Note 7 review to see the competition.
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 review: The tablet to finally replace your laptop?
- Apple might debut low-cost iPad with updated Pencil at Chicago event
- Amazing Easter Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire 7 for just £35 or Fire HD 8 for £60
- The new iPad and iPad Pro rumours 2018: What's the story so far?
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4-inch) review: Genuine iPad Mini competition
- Amazon's Kindle Oasis is now offered in gold and with more storage
- Amazon Alexa calling and messaging comes to Fire, Android and iOS tablets
- Apple iPad (2017) review: Solid, affordable full-size tablet
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro review: A good show, just not quite 'pro'
- Huawei unveils trio of tablets: MediaPad M5 8.4-inch, 10.8-inch and Pro
Comments