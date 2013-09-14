  Kindle Fire image leaks, we catch it and work out what it means

Kindle is due to refresh its tablet line-up soon, with images leaking all over the interweb of late. We've already seen shots of the Kindle Fire HD and now it looks like its more affordable sibling has been outed too.

The above image, revealed by @evleaks, isn't the Fire HD but "another upcoming Kindle".

The most striking part of this device is its lack of front-facing camera - which we know the Fire HD to have. That would suggest this is the more budget Kindle Fire which is also rumoured to come without an HD display.

Previous leaks point toward a 2560 x 1600 resolution screen which would suggest an 8.9-inch Kindle Fire, that's rumoured to come running Android 4.2.2. Here's hoping it also gets the rumoured Snapdragon 800 processor of the HD too.

Last year's Kindle Fire was announced on 6 September. Here's hoping the refresh isn't much later this year.