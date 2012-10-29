Amazon takes dig at Apple over iPad mini

Amazon has responded to Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller's iPad mini launch presentation, in which he slammed competitors to the 7.9-inch iPad mini, by posting a direct dig at its rival on Amazon.com.

The retailer points out that, even though its screen is 0.9-inches smaller, the Kindle Fire HD has a "stunning HD display with 30 per cent more pixels than iPad mini". In comparison, it lists the iPad mini as having a "standard definition, low-resolution display".

The jibes don't stop there. Amazon also lists the Kindle Fire HD as having 216 pixels per inch, with the iPad mini quoted as having 163ppi. It claims you can "watch HD movies and TV" on its device, while the iPad mini is incapable: "No HD movies or TV," it says.

Amazon reports that the Kindle Fire HD has "dual stereo speakers", while the Apple device has a "mono speaker". And the front page finally states that the Kindle Fire HD has "ultra-fast MIMO Wi-Fi". Strangely, it doesn't list a comparison for the iPad mini, which also has Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n - which is also capable of fast speeds).

The most telling point Amazon is pressing, however, is the price listing: $199 for the Kindle Fire HD, $329 for the iPad mini.

To utterly reinforce its attack, the Amazon.com homepage uses a quote from tech site Gizomodo: "…your [Apple's] 7.9-inch tablet has far fewer pixels than the competing 7-inch tablets! You’re cramming a worse screen in there, charging more, and accusing others of compromise? Ballsy," it states.

Amazon.co.uk hasn't followed suit, preferring to let the British public decide on what device they prefer.