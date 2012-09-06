Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Fire UK release confirmed, coming October from £129

Amazon has announced that the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Fire are coming to the UK. After what seems like an eternity of speculation, those in the UK will be able to get the new Kindle Fire models from October.

The Kindle Fire HD and an updated version of the original Kindle Fire were announced by Amazon over in Santa Monica today, with the UK branch confirming the arrival of the new device shortly after.

Both tablets run on a customised Android-based platform, with Amazon integrating their own products and services. As such you'll get the likes of Whispersync, including for games, and access to a wide variety of apps, music, books, magazines and movies from the Amazon ecosystem.

In terms of hardware, the headline act is the Kindle Fire HD. The 7-inch touchscreen tablet offers an IPS 1280 x 800 pixel resolution display, which claims to reduce glare by 25 per cent compared to the iPad 3 thanks to a polarising filter.

It packs in Dolby Digital Plus sound, thanks to its stereo speakers and will come with 16 or 32GB of internal storage and a front-facing camera, with a promised 11 hours of battery life on offer. At the core is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor.

Dual antenna, dual band Wi-Fi will keep you connected, with support for Bluetooth and an HDMI connection to hook up to your TV.

The Kindle Fire HD measures 193 x 137 x 10.3mm thick and weighs 395g.

The Kindle Fire HD will come in 16 and 32GB sizes, costing £159 and £199 respectively, neatly undercutting the price of the Nexus 7. You can pre-order the Kindle Fire HD on Amazon today.

The second model is the new Kindle Fire. This is an updated version of the original Kindle Fire launched in the US a year ago.

The Kindle Fire offers a 1.2GHz processor and 1GB RAM, with a 7-inch 1024 x 600 pixel resolution IPS display.

It measures 189 x 120 x 11.5mm and weighs 400g. It gives you 8GB of internal memory, and offers 9 hours of battery life.

The Amazon Kindle Fire will cost £129. It's available for pre-order today from Amazon.