  Amazon Kindle Fire launch partners confirmed

Amazon has announced the launch partners and apps for its Kindle Fire tablet, with all of the big Android players / usual suspects seemingly on board.

The Kindle Fire goes on sale in the States on 15 November, complete with its own brand of Android, and the retail giant is keen to show that there's more to the 7-inch tab than ebook reading and media streaming.

"We started talking to app developers everywhere the day we introduced Kindle Fire, and the response has been overwhelming," said Dave Limp, VP of Amazon Kindle.

"In addition to over 18 million movies, TV shows, songs, books, and magazines from Amazon, we are excited to offer customers thousands of apps and games to choose from on Kindle Fire - from Pandora and Rhapsody to Facebook and Twitter to Netflix, as well as popular games from EA, Zynga and many other top game developers. And this is only the beginning - we're adding more apps and games every day across all categories."

As well as the companies that Limp name-dropped there, we can also expect titles from the likes of Gameloft, PopCap and Rovio at launch, as well as apps such as Cut the Rope, Doodle Jump, Fruit Ninja, Jenga, LinkedIn, Pulse, The Cat in the Hat, Quickoffice Pro, Jamie's 20-Minute Meals, IMDb and Monkey Preschool Lunchbox.

The apps will be available through Amazon's store. The company is promising to continue its daily free app offer from the Android Appstore as well, with apps available for Fire owners.

It's certainly a strong lineup but the proof will be in the pudding. Will the Kindle's limited hardware and modified Android version mean a compromise on the Honeycomb quality that we're now getting used to? Roll on next week and we'll find out.

