  Amazon: Stay tuned for Kindle tablet

Amazon has confirmed that it is mulling over the possibility of launching its own iPad rival. When quizzed at a briefing at Consumer Reports on the rumours that the company is preparing its own proprietary tablet device, CEO Jeff Bazos replied, "Stay tuned."

However, he also made a point that any new technology would sit alongside its existing Kindle range and plans, rather than replace them.

The statement backs up rumours reported as early as September last year. Back then, it was commonly believed that Amazon was looking to jump on board the Android tablet bandwagon. And with the creation and subsequent success of its own app store, it still seems natural that the company would want its own hardware to capitalise on the service.

Bezos doesn't believe that tablet devices are "killing" the ereader market though: “We will always be very mindful that we will want a dedicated reading device. In terms of any other product introductions, I shouldn’t answer."

Although it's looking unlikely that the online retail giant will be releasing a colour Kindle any time soon: "[It's] not ready for prime time… the colors are very pale," he told Consumer Reports - but doesn't rule it out for the future. "It makes a lot of sense for there to be a low-power, reflective color display. I think that’s something you could build a fantastic product around."

But, with a colour Kindle tablet on its way, would there be any need?

- Amazon all set for Android tablet and app store

Pic by Flickr / jdlasica