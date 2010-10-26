Windowshop with Amazon's official iPad app

Amazon has, at last, launched its first dedicated retail iPad app, Amazon Windowshop, which it states is "a complete rewrite of Amazon.com specifically for the iPad".

The app provides a smooth, tablet-friendly version of the humongous online store, with all the aspects that you'd expect, such as your wish-list, account centre and shopping cart.

Plus, Amazon has introduced sharing items via Facebook, Twitter or email and there's plenty of sample videos available too.

"Amazon Windowshop is a top-to-bottom rewrite of Amazon.com - designed and built without compromise just for iPad", said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com.

"Try it. I think you'll find it's an amazing new way to shop Amazon's millions of items. Same selection, same low prices, same fast delivery, same benefits of your Amazon Prime membership - just a completely new, fluid interface designed specifically for lean-back, touch screen tablets",

The app isn't yet showing in the UK App Store, so sign up for a US account if you simply can't wait for the UK version to arrive.