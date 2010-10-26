Windowshop with Amazon's official iPad app
Amazon has, at last, launched its first dedicated retail iPad app, Amazon Windowshop, which it states is "a complete rewrite of Amazon.com specifically for the iPad".
The app provides a smooth, tablet-friendly version of the humongous online store, with all the aspects that you'd expect, such as your wish-list, account centre and shopping cart.
Plus, Amazon has introduced sharing items via Facebook, Twitter or email and there's plenty of sample videos available too.
"Amazon Windowshop is a top-to-bottom rewrite of Amazon.com - designed and built without compromise just for iPad", said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com.
"Try it. I think you'll find it's an amazing new way to shop Amazon's millions of items. Same selection, same low prices, same fast delivery, same benefits of your Amazon Prime membership - just a completely new, fluid interface designed specifically for lean-back, touch screen tablets",
The app isn't yet showing in the UK App Store, so sign up for a US account if you simply can't wait for the UK version to arrive.
- Sony Digital Paper E Ink tablet now comes in A5 size too, US price revealed
- Microsoft might launch cheaper $400 Surface tablets later this year
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 name confirmed; launch imminent following certification
- Sky Mobile adds Apple iPad and iPad Pro to its tablet data rollover plans from £15
- The new iPad Pro 2018 specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- 7 essential iOS 11 features for students on iPad
- HP's Chromebook x2 is a detachable iPad Pro rival that's way cheaper
- You'll no longer have to press a button to talk to Alexa on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 (2017)
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
- Apple iPad (2018) review: Pencil time
Comments