(Pocket-lint) - Tablets are having something a resurgence in late 2021, as sales of slates were up during the pandemic, so different makers are jostling for a piece of the market.

Acer’s take is the Enduro Urban T3, a 10-inch tablet with an antimicrobial coating, meaning its screen and surfaces can negate some bacterial nasties - which is clearly one of those increased concerns for many in today’s world.

In addition to keeping things clean, the Enduro Urban T3 also keeps things lean by design: its 9.9mm thickness makes it similar to many current flagship phones.

The T3 is also designated a tough tablet, complete with military-grade robustness (MIL-STD 810H), so it can survive knocks and drops (up to 4ft/1.2m).

It’s also dust- and water-proof (IP53 standard), meaning you needn’t worry about splashes or submersions. Even the speakers and exposed ports are resistant to the elements, so no worries there.

The 10-inch display delivers a Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), so no shortcuts there, while MediaTek takes on processor responsibilities, supported by 4GB RAM to ensure smooth work or play sessions.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, priced at $299.99/€299.

