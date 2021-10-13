Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Acer tablet news

Anti-bacterial Acer Enduro Urban T3 tablet keeps things lean and clean

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Acer Anti-bacterial Acer Enduro Urban T3 tablet keeps things lean and clean
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Tablets are having something a resurgence in late 2021, as sales of slates were up during the pandemic, so different makers are jostling for a piece of the market.

Acer’s take is the Enduro Urban T3, a 10-inch tablet with an antimicrobial coating, meaning its screen and surfaces can negate some bacterial nasties - which is clearly one of those increased concerns for many in today’s world.

In addition to keeping things clean, the Enduro Urban T3 also keeps things lean by design: its 9.9mm thickness makes it similar to many current flagship phones.

The T3 is also designated a tough tablet, complete with military-grade robustness (MIL-STD 810H), so it can survive knocks and drops (up to 4ft/1.2m).

It’s also dust- and water-proof (IP53 standard), meaning you needn’t worry about splashes or submersions. Even the speakers and exposed ports are resistant to the elements, so no worries there.

The 10-inch display delivers a Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), so no shortcuts there, while MediaTek takes on processor responsibilities, supported by 4GB RAM to ensure smooth work or play sessions.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, priced at $299.99/€299.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated

Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 13 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Anti-bacterial Acer Enduro Urban T3 tablet keeps things lean and clean
Anti-bacterial Acer Enduro Urban T3 tablet keeps things lean and clean By Mike Lowe ·
Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone?
Sony announces surprise Xperia product launch - new tablet anyone? By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon, maybe new phones on their way?
Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon, maybe new phones on their way? By Max Freeman-Mills ·