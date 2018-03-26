Acer Chromebook Tab 10 debuts as world's first Chrome OS tablet

Have you ever wanted a Chrome OS tablet?

Well, you can buy the pricey Pixelbook hybrid, which can transform from a touchscreen laptop into a tablet of sorts, or you can get Acer's new tablet. The device, which surfaced via a leak in January, is now official. Called Chromebook Tab 10, the tablet has made its debut one day ahead of Apple's Field Trip event, where the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch an iPad to go after the Chromebook market.

The Chromebook Tab 10 features a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 display, front and rear facing cameras, about nine hours of battery life, an OP1 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a USB-C port, a Micro SD card slot, a headphone jack, and stylus support with a built-in small stylus. It’s a Wacom-branded stylus that doesn’t require a battery or any charging. The best part, though? This tablet will sell for $329.

That's the same price as Apple’s entry-level iPad, though Apple is expected to release an all-new budget iPad that costs $259 during its event in Chicago. If Apple's new iPad uses the Pencil, keep in mind the stylus now sells for $99 and has to be charged and stored separately.

Google’s Chrome OS, which supports Android apps, can be found powering several laptops, but until now, it had yet to power standalone tablet devices. Google had hinted in the past, however, that it wanted to work with hardware partners on building a variety of form factors for Chrome OS - whether that be convertibles, hybrids, detachables, or tablets. So, expect to see Google discuss it at Google I/O in May.

Acer said its Chromebook Tab 10 will be available in the UK from June. No word yet on UK pricing. We'll keep you posted.