Acer unveils two Iconia tablets, including Tab 10 with Quantum dot display

Following the launch of the Switch 2-in-1s and Swift notebooks, Acer has unveiled two new 10-inch Iconia tablets; the Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10.

Both share many of the same specs: MediaTek processors, Android 7.0 Nougat, a claimed eight hours battery life and DTS-HD Premium Sound. But even with their shared specs, the new Iconia tablets have very different uses.

The Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) is targeted at media-heavy users, thanks to a screen with Quantum dot technology. Samsung championed Quantum dot technology in 2015 with its then latest range of Ultra HD TVs. The tech has been carried over to the latest QLED flagship TVs too.



Quantum dot TV tech works by placing a layer of Quantum dots over the regular screen panel, in the Iconia Tab 10's case, an LCD panel. Each dot is a different size and so can emit various amounts of light. The theory is that this helps the screen to produce a wider colour range for better accuracy.



Good films and TV shows are made better with good sound, and so the Tab 10 has a subwoofer to partner up with the DTS-HD Premium Audio for some added low-end grunt and Acer's own MediaMaster software lets you set preferences for different types of movies and music.





The Iconia One 10 meanwhile has connectivity and productivity in mind. It comes with two Micro USB ports, so you can charge the tablet up, while having it connected to an external device such as an external hard drive or even a mouse. Bluetooth in onboard for connecting an external keyboard, and Android 7.0 brings with it multi-tasking and quick app switching.



The One 10 tablet loses out on the Quantum dot display and improved audio system.



Both tablets have Acer's EZ software tools, which include EZ WakeUp which opens a preselected app with a hand gesture, EZ Snap takes a screenshot with a three-finger pinch on the screen and EZ Mode lets you customise the interface to keep certain apps and settings hidden from other users.



Pricing and availability of both Iconia tablets has yet to be revealed but we'll update this story as soon as we know.





