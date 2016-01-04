Acer Iconia One 8: Super-cheap Android tablet for children and newbs

Acer has unveiled a new tablet at CES in Las Vegas this year which aims to rock the affordable tablet world with its compact 8-inch form. Meet the Acer Iconia One 8.

The Iconia One 8 is aimed at families meaning it's nice and simple for children and beginners alike. It also feels like it's being touted as one affordable enough to be allowed into the destructive hands of children.

The Iconia One 8 features an 8-inch HD IPS display with 10-point multi-touch. Powering the device is a quad-core MediaTek processor backed by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage plus microSD expansion with supports for 128GB cards.

On the rear of the Iconia One 8 is a 5-megapixel camera while the front-facing selfie snapper tops out at 2-megapixels.

The tablet runs Android 5.1 and should be able to last a good nine hours on a charge, according to Acer.

The tablet features a Kids Center app for a child-friendly interface of screened content including videos, games, books and websites.

Other software extras include EZ WakeUp which powers up and opens an app of choice at a touch and double tap. EX Snap offers screenshots with a three-finger pinch. System Doctor manages the device's memory, storage and apps to optimise functionality.

The Acer Iconia One 8 will be €130 in Europe and $100 in the US and be available in white or blue back cover options from January.

READ: Lenovo makes modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet: Add-on battery, projector, 3D scanner and more