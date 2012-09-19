Acer Iconia Tab A110: 7-inch Jelly Bean tablet now official

Acer has announced details of its upcoming 7-inch Android 4.1 Jelly Bean tablet, the Acer Iconia Tab A110.

Described by the company as "a tablet that you can easily hold in one hand and still lets you enjoy web browsing, multimedia, or even work if you need to", the A110 is essentially a direct rival to the Google Nexus 7 and a shot across the bows of Apple before it reveals the much-rumoured iPad mini.

It weighs 390g, comes with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls (but, strangely, no rear cam, according to spec sheets Pocket-lint has seen), and has a Nvidia Tegra 3 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

The 7-inch LCM (liquid crystal monitor) touchscreen offers a not quite HD resolution of 1024 x 600, but at that size, you'd never really know.

There's 8GB of internal memory, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by a further 32GB. Other connections include HDMI out and a micro USB 2.0 port.

The battery is 3420 mAh and a single charge is claimed to last 240 hours in standby, 7.5 hours with video playback.

Acer hasn't released price or availability for the Iconia Tab A110 yet, but online retailer ebuyer has it listed for pre-order for around £180. The same site also states that it should start shipping in the UK on 1 October.