  Acer W510 and W700: Windows 8 tablets for those who like touch

Acer has announced two new Windows 8 tablets at the Computex tradeshow in Taipie on Monday, as the company gears up for the new operating system expected to be launching later this year.

The Iconia W510 and the Iconia W700 will kick off the company's move into the Windows 8 tablet space.

Like the Android-powered Asus transformer, the 10.1-inch touchscreen W510 will come with a detachable keyboard dock that can be connected to the tablet, extending the battery life up to 18 hours and also allowing you to use the tablet as you would a regular laptop. A SIM card slot, microSD, micro-USB and HDMI ports make up the connection options.

Users will also be able to rotate it 295 degrees to give presentations, says Acer.

Acer's 11.6-inch touchscreen display-touting W700, on the other hand, comes with a multipurpose cradle that allows for several viewing options, but no keyboard attachment, although you'll be able to add one via USB.

When using it in landscape, it can be tilted up to 70 degrees for better viewing, or 20 degrees for convenient touch. It can be used vertically like a portrait for easy browsing and reading.

Trying to perhaps double as a PC replacement, the W700 also has three USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt, and micro HDMI for expansion, as well as, Dolby Home Theater for better sound.

No word on prices or launch dates as yet.

