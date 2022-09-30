Unpacking the Hotwav R6 Pro tablet

(Pocket-lint) - Hotwav is clearly gunning for the top spot in the tablet market with the R6 Pro and based on its specs and price, it just might succeed. But what's behind all the excitement?

Let's take a closer look at the key elements of this tablet.

Design

The Hotwav R6 Pro is perfect for those who want the best of both worlds: a beautifully designed exterior ideal for office use and a rugged build perfect for the outdoors. It's also designed to be resistant to shocks, drops, and water. So, whether you're using it at home or taking it out on your travels, you can rest assured that your device will be well-protected against any potential damage.

The 10.1-inch IPS LCD is crisp and clear, making it perfect for gaming, watching movies, or working on documents. And thanks to a resolution of 800 x 1280, you'll be able to enjoy crisp and clear visuals throughout.

The tablet's 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical space than the typical 16:9 aspect ratio. This makes the R6 Pro ideal for reading long articles or documents. In addition, the 16:10 aspect ratio provides a more balanced field of view when browsing the web or watching videos. This can be especially helpful when working on research projects or taking online classes.

Performance

The R6 Pro runs on Android 12 – the latest version of the popular operating system. This gives you access to a host of new features and improvements, including a revamped user interface, faster navigation, and better battery life.

Under the hood, the Hotwav R6 Pro is powered by a Quad-core processor and 8GB of RAM. This powerful combo ensures smooth and lag-free operation, even when running multiple apps simultaneously.

Whether you're browsing the web, checking email, or playing games, the R6 Pro will keep up with you.

Dual speakers - one on either side of the tablet - create an acoustic shadow that cancels out any environmental noise. This creates an immersive experience that brings music and movies to life in a way that mono sound cannot.

Battery Life

The Hotwav R6 Pro tablet has an ultra-large battery that packs an incredible 15,600 mAh (the energy capacity of the battery).

With a standby time of 900 hours, the R6 Pro can go longer without being recharged than just about any other tablet on the market. Whether you're using it for work or play, you can rest assured that your tablet will be ready to go when you need it.

The R6 Pro also boasts impressive talk time, coming in at 20 hours. This means you can use your tablet for calls all day without worrying about recharging it.

When it comes to video playback, the R6 Pro is once again in a class of its own. With 18 hours of video playback on a single charge, you can binge-watch your favorite shows or movies all day long without worrying about running out of juice.

Connectivity

This gem from Hotwav supports both 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi. You can connect to the faster 5G network when it's available, but you also have the option of connecting to the more common 2.4G network. This gives you the best of both worlds: fast speeds when you need them, and backward compatibility when you don't.

Additionally, the built-in GPS receiver lets you use your tablet as a navigation aid while travelling. Bluetooth technology enables you to connect wirelessly with other devices for enhanced productivity or entertainment.

Camera

The Hotwav R6 Pro sports a 16-megapixel rear camera, which lets you take high-quality pictures and videos. In addition, the camera comes with flash and autofocus capabilities, so you can take great pictures even in low-light conditions.

The 16-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for video chatting with friends and family and capturing those special moments anytime, anywhere. Plus, with the built-in microphone, they'll be able to hear you loud and clear.

Storage

The Hotwav R6 Pro is a powerhouse of a tablet, packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM into a sleek and stylish package. But that's not all - the R6 Pro also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB, giving you plenty of space for all your photos, videos, and files.

A final overview

The Hotwav R6 Pro tablet is a powerful device that can handle a variety of tasks. Its 10.1-inch display makes it perfect for watching movies, playing games, or browsing the web. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, this tablet has plenty of space for your favourite apps and media files.

Add to that its 16MP rear camera and 16MP front camera, and you have everything you need for taking photos or recording videos on the go. And with Android 12 preinstalled, you'll be able to enjoy all the latest features and enhancements from Google. So, if you're looking for a versatile tablet that can do it all, the Hotwav R6 Pro is definitely worth considering.

This Hotwav R6 Pro tablet giveaway runs from 28 September to 28 October and is your chance to win a powerful and versatile device. Even If you are not that lucky, you still can buy it with a big discount. This product will be launched in early November on Aliexpress. In the first few days of its launch, there will be a big discount and the price will be around just $230. The launch date will be made public at the end of October. So please stay tuned and don't miss out.