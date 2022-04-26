Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

E Ink Gallery 3 explained: The latest colour e-reader display tech can fold

US contributing editor
- Gallery 3 keeps its ability to render 50,000 colours

- Dramatically increases speed

- It's foldable and rollable

- The next-generation e-reader panel technology explained

(Pocket-lint) - E Ink has announced Gallery 3, its next-generation colour e-paper display technology that will power future e-readers. This is a major update in the e-reader space. Here is everything you need to know.

What's new with E Ink's Gallery 3?

  • Advanced Color E-Paper can show over 50,000 colours
  • Three color modes: Fast (500ms); Standard (750-1000ms), Best (1500ms)
  • Pixel density of 300ppi

The biggest feature of this new screen is Advanced Color E-Paper, which can show over 50,000 different colours through a four-particle ink system (cyan, magenta, yellow and white) that allows a full-colour gamut at each pixel. The new E Ink Gallery 3 panel can therefore offer three colour modes, including a "fast" one that can refresh the panel at 500 milliseconds. Black and white update times are also improved, with the Gallery 3 now switching between monochrome pages in 350 milliseconds. Resolution is also better, with the Gallery 3 offering a pixel density of 300ppi, up from 150ppi on the previous panel model.

Is E Ink's Gallery 3 foldable?

Yes, the new e-paper panel is foldable and rollable. See E-Ink's own tweet below:

Does Gallery 3 support styli?

  •  Ink Gallery 3 will also support pen input in black and white
    • With an addition of several other colors and an update time of 30ms
  • The screen can support both WACOM and EMR

Yes, the next-generation panel supports stylus input at up to 30 milliseconds for black and white, and some colours. 

What else can E Ink's Gallery 3 do?

E Ink loaded the panel with its new ComfortGaze front light, which the company claims to offer a "blue-light safe viewing experience". 

Finally, the panel can function at temperatures up to 122 degrees F.

Which devices have a Gallery 3 panel?

  • No devices have a Gallery 3 panel yet
  • E Ink will demo Gallery 3 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on 27 April 2022
  • E Ink will demo Gallery 3 at California Panel Week on 10 May 2022

Because E Ink’s Gallery 3 panel is a major update to the colour e-paper space, it will undoubtedly make its way to mainstream devices. But we don’t know yet when e-readers and other devices will launch with Gallery 3. Pocket-lin will update you when companies such as Amazon and Kobo plan to use it for their next-generation e-readers. 

Want to know more?

See E Ink's announcement on Gallery 3 for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.