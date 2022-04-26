(Pocket-lint) - E Ink has announced Gallery 3, its next-generation colour e-paper display technology that will power future e-readers. This is a major update in the e-reader space. Here is everything you need to know.

Advanced Color E-Paper can show over 50,000 colours

Three color modes: Fast (500ms); Standard (750-1000ms), Best (1500ms)

Pixel density of 300ppi

The biggest feature of this new screen is Advanced Color E-Paper, which can show over 50,000 different colours through a four-particle ink system (cyan, magenta, yellow and white) that allows a full-colour gamut at each pixel. The new E Ink Gallery 3 panel can therefore offer three colour modes, including a "fast" one that can refresh the panel at 500 milliseconds. Black and white update times are also improved, with the Gallery 3 now switching between monochrome pages in 350 milliseconds. Resolution is also better, with the Gallery 3 offering a pixel density of 300ppi, up from 150ppi on the previous panel model.

Yes, the new e-paper panel is foldable and rollable. See E-Ink's own tweet below:

E Ink Gallery 3 offers faster update times, improved resolution, a new front light technology that reduces #bluelight, and more! Learn more about the next generation of color #ePaper here. https://t.co/wHsLekvyDA pic.twitter.com/kkAhpuRKob — E Ink (@EInk) April 25, 2022

Ink Gallery 3 will also support pen input in black and white With an addition of several other colors and an update time of 30ms

The screen can support both WACOM and EMR

Yes, the next-generation panel supports stylus input at up to 30 milliseconds for black and white, and some colours.

E Ink loaded the panel with its new ComfortGaze front light, which the company claims to offer a "blue-light safe viewing experience".

Finally, the panel can function at temperatures up to 122 degrees F.

No devices have a Gallery 3 panel yet

E Ink will demo Gallery 3 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on 27 April 2022

E Ink will demo Gallery 3 at California Panel Week on 10 May 2022

Because E Ink’s Gallery 3 panel is a major update to the colour e-paper space, it will undoubtedly make its way to mainstream devices. But we don’t know yet when e-readers and other devices will launch with Gallery 3. Pocket-lin will update you when companies such as Amazon and Kobo plan to use it for their next-generation e-readers.

See E Ink's announcement on Gallery 3 for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.