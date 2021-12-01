Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news

Barnes and Noble's new GlowLight 4 is a $149 Nook e-reader

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Barnes & Noble Barnes and Noble's new GlowLight 4 is a $149 Nook e-reader

- Available in the US from 8 December 2021

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Barnes and Noble has updated its aging e-reader lineup with a new model: The Nook GlowLight 4.

It follows the GlowLight 3, the last Nook e-reader, which debuted in 2017. Barnes and Noble did introduce a Lenovo-made tablet this year, however.

The Nook GlowLight 4 costs $149 in the US, which is a $30 price increase over the GlowLight 3. Compared to its predecessor, it offers a refreshed design (with slimmer bezels), more storage (from 8GB to 32GB), increased battery (from 30 to 50 days off a single charge), and USB-C charging.

Otherwise, it's very similar to the older model.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle ·

It packs a 6-inch 300ppi e-paper display with an integrated backlight and adjustable colour temperature as well as physical page turn buttons.

Notably missing is waterproofing. Its most direct competition, Amazon’s new Paperwhite model, which starts at $139, manages to offer waterproofing plus a bigger display. Even Kobo’s Libra line, which has a $159 starting price, has waterproofing and a bigger display. 

If the Nook GlowLight 4 still interests you, it will go on sale on Barnes and Noble’s website and in stores from 8 December 2021.

UK pricing and availability is not yet known. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Barnes and Noble's new GlowLight 4 is a $149 Nook e-reader
Barnes and Noble's new GlowLight 4 is a $149 Nook e-reader By Maggie Tillman ·
Amazon Fire tablets get big price cuts for Cyber Monday and Black Friday
Amazon Fire tablets get big price cuts for Cyber Monday and Black Friday By Rik Henderson ·
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: Great savings on top devices
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: Great savings on top devices By Max Freeman-Mills ·