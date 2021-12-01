Barnes and Noble's new GlowLight 4 is a $149 Nook e-reader

(Pocket-lint) - Barnes and Noble has updated its aging e-reader lineup with a new model: The Nook GlowLight 4.

It follows the GlowLight 3, the last Nook e-reader, which debuted in 2017. Barnes and Noble did introduce a Lenovo-made tablet this year, however.

The Nook GlowLight 4 costs $149 in the US, which is a $30 price increase over the GlowLight 3. Compared to its predecessor, it offers a refreshed design (with slimmer bezels), more storage (from 8GB to 32GB), increased battery (from 30 to 50 days off a single charge), and USB-C charging.

Otherwise, it's very similar to the older model.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle · 1 December 2021

It packs a 6-inch 300ppi e-paper display with an integrated backlight and adjustable colour temperature as well as physical page turn buttons.

Notably missing is waterproofing. Its most direct competition, Amazon’s new Paperwhite model, which starts at $139, manages to offer waterproofing plus a bigger display. Even Kobo’s Libra line, which has a $159 starting price, has waterproofing and a bigger display.

If the Nook GlowLight 4 still interests you, it will go on sale on Barnes and Noble’s website and in stores from 8 December 2021.

UK pricing and availability is not yet known.