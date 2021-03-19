(Pocket-lint) - Barnes and Noble plans to update its aging line of Nook e-readers, according to a new report.

The company told both The Verge and Engadget that new units will arrive in stores in spring 2021, complete with a yet-to-be-announced tablet that it plans to debut as soon as next week (or late March 2021). It will be “a new Nook tablet designed with Lenovo”.

Barnes and Noble’s most recent Nook tablet is the Android-powered 10.1-inch Nook that cost $129 when it launched, though it has been unavailable to purchase since last summer. In fact, other e-readers from Barnes and Noble, including the Nook GlowLight 3 and GlowLight Plus, are all listed as completely sold out online. Some retail stores still list in-store stock available, however.

This has caused some Nook fans to wonder whether Barnes and Noble planned to discontinue the line. But, apparently, the stock issues are all due to “exceptionally strong” sales over the past year, or at least that's what Susan McCulloch, Barnes and Noble’s senior director for Nook operations, told The Verge. “As problems go, of course, this is a bitter-sweet one for a retailer,” she said.

Keep in mind the GlowLight 3 released in 2017. The Plus is two years old.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.