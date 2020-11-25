(Pocket-lint) - iPads are hugely popular for good reason, easily earning their place at the top of the tablet market - but they can be slightly challenging to turn into actual productivity machines without spending an absolute bundle.

If you've looked into getting a keyboard attachment to use with your iPad, you've probably come across Brydge, which makes superbly designed options that are more affordable than Apple's own super-expensive choices.

Now, Brydge has slapped healthy Black Friday discounts on a range of its keyboards, for a whole heap of different tablet sizes. You can see them all on Brydge's Amazon page, but we've picked out some of the best for you below.

Brydge Pro is probably the signature product, and there are sizes for both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The 11-inch version is discounted to $99.99 from $149.99, a $50 saving, while the bigger version can happily be picked up at the exact same price.

Now that iPadOS works with trackpads, though, you might want to pick up the Brydge Pro, which is very similar but adds a smooth and responsive trackpad to the party. It's available for the 11-inch iPad Pro at $139.99, down from $159.99 - way cheaper than Apple's hugely expensive Magic Keyboard but offering most of the same functionality.

There are also various hubs, trackpads and wireless keyboards that are more standalone to be found on Brydge's Amazon store, so be sure to check it out if you're on the lookout for some accessories for a new tablet.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.