Microsoft has significantly delayed the release of Windows 10X and the dual-screen devices meant to run the operating system.

ZDNet has claimed Windows 10X might not arrive until next year - in 2021. Keep in mind Microsoft announced in May that it would take extra time during the pandemic to develop Windows 10X so that it could also run on single-screen devices, and now, as a result, Windows 10X won't launch later this year like originally planned. The Verge claimed Microsoft is running into issues getting Win32 apps to work right on Windows 10X.

That and various compatibility issues have reportedly led to Windows 10X's launch delay. The first single-screen devices running Windows 10X for both education and business uses are now expected to launch next spring. Dual-screen hardware running Windows 10X won't launch until 2022, however.

Windows 10X is an upcoming version of the Windows 10 operating system. Initially, it was designed and optimised for dual-screen devices like the Microsoft Surface Neo. It tries to solve two basic problems with Windows 10: The ability to seamlessly use any Windows 10 app across two separate screens, while still being efficient enough to spare the battery life on thin, dual-screen mobile devices so that you can still get your work done.

Microsoft came up with this stripped-down, modular version of Windows in order to users a greater degree of control on foldable devices. You can learn more about the Windows 10X OS here. We also have a Surface Neo first-look here.