Amazon has announced two new colours for its Kindle Paperwhite. The two additional options - Sage and Plum - join Black and Twilight Blue, offering a total of four colours for the waterproof reading device.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch display with a 300ppi resolution, designed to offer printed-quality text, while the IPX8 waterproof rating allows for reading at the pool, beach or in the bath.

There's a built-in adjustable light made up of five LEDs for reading indoors or outdoors, day or night, and there's a choice between 8GB of storage or 32GB, holding thousands of books. The 32GB model also comes in a choice of Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and free 4G.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle model within the Kindle portfolio, with the fully-featured and more expensive Kindle Oasis sitting above it and the standard Kindle available for a cheaper price point and less features sitting below. The standard Kindle comes in Black and White options, while the Kindle Oasis comes in Gold and Graphite options.

Charging in around three hours, the Kindle Paperwhite offers around six weeks of battery life, based on half an hour reading per day. It's 8.2mm slim and weighs 182g for the Wi-Fi only model.

You can read our Kindle comparison feature to help you work out which Kindle is right for you, but if you're after a bit of colour, the Kindle Paperwhite is the one you'll want. The Sage and Plum colours are available now on Amazon, alongside the Black and Twilight Blue options.

