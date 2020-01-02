  1. Home
Brydge made a $200 iPad keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad

Brydge is announcing its latest product ahead of CES 2020: A new keyboard case for the iPad that includes a built-in, multi-touch trackpad.

Apple added iPad support for trackpads with an iPadOS update last September. Now, Brydge is announcing the Brydge Pro+, which will launch sometime next month. There are two models: A $199.99 model for the 11-inch iPad Pro and a $229.99 model for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both models directly attach to the iPad with a hinge, essentially turning the tablet into a laptop that can open and close.

Finding a keyboard with true trackpad support for the iPad isn't easy, and if you're used to Macs, you surely want a premium experience. It looks like Brydge is trying to fulfill that need now, as the trackpad will include gesture support, just like the trackpad on a MacBook. You'll be able to scroll with two fingers, tap with three fingers to view open windows, tap with two fingers to see the app dock, etc.

Brydge is also announcing a standalone trackpad for the iPad, which seems a bit unusual. But we suppose it'll be best for people who have already invested in a pricey keyboard lacking a multi-touch trackpad. Brydge hasn't yet revealed a name, price, or release date for the trackpad.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

