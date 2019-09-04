Kobo has unveiled the latest in its long line of eBook readers, with a model that looks like Amazon's Kindle Oasis but at a fraction of the cost.

The Kobo Libra H20 is a sister device to the Kobo Forma. It shares design DNA to the higher-end model and, therefore, also has similarities to the Kindle Oasis in look.

But, importantly, the Libra H20 costs just $169.99 in the US (we're still awaiting UK pricing). That's significantly cheaper than Amazon's equivalent, which is $269 in the States (£229 in the UK).

For your money, you get a 7-inch reader with IPX8 waterproofing, 300ppi E Ink Carta display and the easily graspable sidebar with navigation buttons. And, like the Forma, it can be viewed in either portrait or landscape.

It comes with an all-new interface, which will also be rolled out to other Kobo eReaders in the near future. While, the internal specs include a Freescale Solo Lite 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of storage - good for around 6,000 eBooks.

A 1,200mAh battery provides weeks of charge and the ComfortLight Pro LED array ensures you get a comfortable reading experience day or night.

The Kobo Libra H20 will be available in black or white on pre-order (in the US, at least) from 10 September and ship a week later.