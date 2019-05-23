Most people in to e-readers probably go for an Amazon Kindle or Fire tablet. But Barnes and Noble is still kicking around and wants you to remember it has the Nook line, which it actually recently updated with the Nook 10.1.

So, if you count yourself a lover of Barnes and Noble's e-readers, versus Amazon's, you'll be very happy to hear there is yet another new Nook now. The bookseller is introducing a new Nook GlowLight Plus. It's actually updating the e-reader and announced the new model will be available in stores starting 27 May for $199.99 in the US. You'll be able to get it online from 29 May.

It's a larger Nook, with a 7.8-inch E Ink display; the regular Nook GlowLight 3 has a 6-inch screen. The device also packs more memory - 8GB of storage - than its predecessor, which Barnes and Noble launched about four years ago. Other features include waterproofing and a back-lit screen.

It also has access to more than one million books under $4.99, according to the company, with titles for viewing and purchasing on BN.com. It's complemented by the Nook mobile app for iPhone and Android, too.

Barnes and Noble said it’s launching the Nook in time for summer. But we can't help to think, perhaps, shooting for a week earlier - just in time for all the Memorial Day Weekend sales - would've been a better launch.

There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability.