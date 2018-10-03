Days after "accidentally" posting the Kobo Forma on its Spanish Twitter account, Kobo has made the new e-reader official.

Kobo not only announced the Forma, which will be available for preorders beginning 16 October, but also confirmed spec details and pricing information for the e-reader. The device feature an eight-inch display and weighs about 15 per cent less than the Kobo Aura One. It also has an IPX8 standard rating, which means it can be submerged for about 60 minutes in up to six feet of water.

Other features include an ComfortLight PRO system, which will change the blue-light exposure during your day, 8GB storage capacity (a 32GB of option is coming to Japan soon, followed by other countries), and new page-turn buttons on the right side. Because of the buttons, it reminds us of the Amazon Kindle Oasis. The Forma also features an E-Ink Mobius display, making it resistant to impacts and drops.

If any of this interests you, the Kobo Forma will be available in black for $279.99/£239.99. Preorders launch later this month, and then, on 23 October, it will be available in stores and online Canada, the US, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Japan, and Spain. The Forma will also release in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, and Turkey later this year, followed Mexico in early 2019.

In the US, Kobo is sold through Walmart and Kobo.com. In the UK, you'll be able to get it from Argos, Dixon's, John Lewis, and Kobo.com