New Kobo e-reader revealed in leaked photo from Kobo itself

It looks like Kobo, a maker of e-readers such as the Kobo Clara HD and Kobo Aura One, might announce a new device soon.

The company's Spain Twitter account posted an image of what appears to be a new Kobo e-reader due to be released on 16 October. The Kobo Forma (or Kobo Shape) has two physical buttons for turning pages, according to the leak, as well as a power button and Mini USB port. Kobo also recenty filed an FCC application for this device a few months ago. We learned then it'll feature Wi-Fi and a 1,200mAh battery.

Keep in mind Kobo has released waterproof e-readers before, like the Kobo Aura One, but it's also did non-waterproof ones after that, like the Kobo Clara HD. There's no indication about whether the Kobo Forma is waterproof. Even the Spanish text on the leak provides few clues, merely mentioning it is comfortable. But the e-reader in the leak does remind us of the Kindle Oasis, which has a one-handed design.

We suspect Forma will come with the Kobo Candlelight system (white and red LED lights to read at night), though we don't know for sure. The launch date is only a few weeks away, however, so we might see more information pop up about the new Kobo e-reader soon.

Kobo is owned by the Japanese company Rakuten. It has a partnership with Walmart, where it is the exclusive mass retailer of Kobo e-readers.