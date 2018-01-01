The best Apple iPad cases to protect your new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple surprised us all when it quietly introduced a new iPad last year.

The 9.7-inch tablet has the same height and width as its predecessor, the iPad Air 2, as well as the same weight as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro. But it's thicker than both models - at 7.5mm.

In other words, any old iPad cases you might have laying around probably won't fit it. So, if you ordered Apple's latest tablet and are needing a new case to protect it, we've rounded up a list of the best iPad cases.

We've included book-like ones, artsy ones, and rugged ones. And most of them you can buy right now.

Of course the first cover you should consider is Apple's own iPad Smart Cover. It features a soft microfiber lining to protect your display, but it'll also automatically wake up your iPad when opened. When you close the cover, your iPad goes to sleep. The Smart Cover can also be folded back. It comes in five colours - Charcoal Gray, Midnight Blue, Red, Pink Sand, and White - and can be ordered now at Amazon.

Price: $39.99 at Amazon.com

Here's a book-like, moleskine-style case for the iPad. It attaches to the rear of your iPad with 3M adhesive, protecting the front with a smooth interior and leather exterior. Pad and Quill also offer the $110 Contega Case, which has a Baltic birch cradle and hand-applied bonded leather. You can select from one of two exterior colours - Black or Whiskey Leather - and even have it monogrammed.

Price: $49.99 at Pad and Quill

Fintie's line of cases for the new 9.7-inch iPad feature a variety of designs, including the famous Starry Night artwork. It has a hook and loop fastener, so you can adjust the iPad to any angle, and it has a microfiber interior and adjustable strap on the back for mounting on a car headrest.

Price: $22.99 at Amazon.com

UZBL's ShockWave Ultra-Protective Case is for maximum protection. It features a removable six-angle kickstand, optional handstrap, and built-in screen protector with cushioning ribs for added shock absorption. It comes in five colours and promises a "slim fit for more cart compatibility".

Price: $39.95 at Amazon.com

Logitech's Rugged Combo keyboard features a shell to protect against dents and bumps. It also comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard so you can do work while on the go. We also like the boxy, old Mac laptop-type look. But it only comes in one colour from what we can tell.

Price: Coming soon

This is a simple foldable case and stand for the iPad that comes in six colours. It promises a slim profile, multiple viewing and typing angles, and protection against "extreme temperatures, cracks, chemicals, and abrasions".

Price: Coming soon