  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news

Is that a Salvador Dali? No it's an 8.7-inch folding Super AMOLED screen

|
  Is that a Salvador Dali? No it's an 8.7-inch folding Super AMOLED screen
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

A time of folding screens, which slip into our pockets, has finally arrived. This 8.7-inch Super AMOLED was shown off in Japan folding into three pieces. The fact that it looks like Salvador Dali's melting clock face was just a clever bonus.

The screen was made by Semiconductor Energy Laboratory (SEL) which says its screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 for a pixel density of 254ppi. The company also made a smaller 5.9-inch version with a lower 720p resolution. Both were shown off at the Display Innovation 2014 trade show in Japan.

This isn't the first flexible display to be shown off. Samsung and LG revealed their flexible OLED TVs at CES this year which are real and working examples. These are able to bend between flat and curved screens at the touch of a button.

The SEL display uses a c-axis aligned semiconductor for the backplane and a top emission touch panel meaning it can bend while turned on and still work.

According to the company the display can bend more than 100,000 times in its life. So, presuming the processing components can also bend, we could be folding our future tablets into our back pockets. Then it won't even matter if they bend.

READ: Samsung and LG to show off flexible OLED TVs at CES in January 2014

PopularIn Tablets
  1. What is Apple's True Tone display?
  2. Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns a Fire tablet into an Echo Show, available now
  3. Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  4. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  5. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  1. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  2. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  3. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  4. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  5. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
Comments