  Is that a Salvador Dali? No it's an 8.7-inch folding Super AMOLED screen

A time of folding screens, which slip into our pockets, has finally arrived. This 8.7-inch Super AMOLED was shown off in Japan folding into three pieces. The fact that it looks like Salvador Dali's melting clock face was just a clever bonus.

The screen was made by Semiconductor Energy Laboratory (SEL) which says its screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 for a pixel density of 254ppi. The company also made a smaller 5.9-inch version with a lower 720p resolution. Both were shown off at the Display Innovation 2014 trade show in Japan.

This isn't the first flexible display to be shown off. Samsung and LG revealed their flexible OLED TVs at CES this year which are real and working examples. These are able to bend between flat and curved screens at the touch of a button.

The SEL display uses a c-axis aligned semiconductor for the backplane and a top emission touch panel meaning it can bend while turned on and still work.

According to the company the display can bend more than 100,000 times in its life. So, presuming the processing components can also bend, we could be folding our future tablets into our back pockets. Then it won't even matter if they bend.

