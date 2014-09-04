Wacom shows off new Bamboo Stylus solo, duo, fineline and Intuos Creative Stylus 2

Wacom has announced its latest line of digital pens in the Bamboo Stylus solo, duo, fineline and Intuos Creative Stylus 2.

The Wacom Bamboo Stylus is now in its third generation with an upgraded tip swapping out the stuttery rubber ends for a carbon fiber nib that offers a smooth writing experience while maintaining accuracy, says Wacom. The Bamboo Stylus solo simply features this new nib while the Stylus duo also has a traditional ballpoint pen on the other end of the stylus under a removable cover. Both are passive and don't require a battery or connection.

The Wacom Bamboo Stylus fineline is a new pen which uses the thin tip technology found in the top end devices. This makes for a more accurate experience that feels like using a traditional pen, but on a tablet screen. The fineline features 1,024 points of pressure sensitivity meaning a faster refresh onscreen. It also means varying levels of thickness based on how hard or soft the stylus is depressing on the screen. It works via Bluetooth 4.0 and lasts about 26 hours before needing a charge, via micro USB.

The Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus 2 is the top-end stylus featuring 2,048 pressure points of sensitivity. It should allow users to write, draw and paint on iPads after connecting via Bluetooth 4.0. It also features a side-switch for easy controls, for example jumping to eraser from pen is as easy as pressing the button with a thumb while in use. There are two buttons and these can be set to do whatever the user requires.

The Wacom Bamboo Stylus Solo is £17, Duo is £25, Fineline is £60 and Intuos Creative Stylus 2 is £65.