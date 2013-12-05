  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news

Aldi's Medion Lifetab E7316 budget Jelly Bean tablet to launch 8 December for £80

|
  Aldi's Medion Lifetab E7316 budget Jelly Bean tablet to launch 8 December for £80
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today

In case you needed something else to consider buying this Christmas, there's a new tablet on the market from Aldi.

Aldi has just introduced an Android tablet and it costs just £79.99. That means you'll have yet another choice to make when it comes to picking up a budget tablet for grandma, gramps or that uncle who still uses a corded phone at home.

Called the Medion Lifetab E7316, Aldi's 7-inch slate comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, a 1,024 x 600-pixel display, 1.6 GHz Quad Core processor and 8GB of internal memory. Other specs include 0.3MP front camera with integrated microphone for webcamming and a 2.0MP camera on the rear.

There's also wireless LAN IEEE 802.11 support, a USB host function, Bluetooth 2.1 and pre-installed apps like a 30-day trial of Kaspersky Tablet Security. Additional pre-installed apps include Lifeplayer, Drawing Pad and Softmaker,  and you will still have access to more than 1 million apps and games available via Google Play.

As for dimensions, Aldi's tablet is 192 x 122 x 10.8mm. So it isn't the slimmest and fastest tablet on the market, nor does it have the greatest display and camera offering, but it is an ideal low-end Android gadget for people who don't want too many bells and whistles.

The Aldi Medion Lifetab E7316 will be available to buy on 8 December.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  2. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  3. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  4. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  5. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  1. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  2. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
  3. Microsoft's next Surface device could be a 'pocketable' device
  4. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition coming in July for £200, pre-order now
  5. New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Comments