  Aldi's Medion Lifetab E7316 budget Jelly Bean tablet to launch 8 December for £80

In case you needed something else to consider buying this Christmas, there's a new tablet on the market from Aldi.

Aldi has just introduced an Android tablet and it costs just £79.99. That means you'll have yet another choice to make when it comes to picking up a budget tablet for grandma, gramps or that uncle who still uses a corded phone at home.

Called the Medion Lifetab E7316, Aldi's 7-inch slate comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, a 1,024 x 600-pixel display, 1.6 GHz Quad Core processor and 8GB of internal memory. Other specs include 0.3MP front camera with integrated microphone for webcamming and a 2.0MP camera on the rear.

There's also wireless LAN IEEE 802.11 support, a USB host function, Bluetooth 2.1 and pre-installed apps like a 30-day trial of Kaspersky Tablet Security. Additional pre-installed apps include Lifeplayer, Drawing Pad and Softmaker, and you will still have access to more than 1 million apps and games available via Google Play.

As for dimensions, Aldi's tablet is 192 x 122 x 10.8mm. So it isn't the slimmest and fastest tablet on the market, nor does it have the greatest display and camera offering, but it is an ideal low-end Android gadget for people who don't want too many bells and whistles.

The Aldi Medion Lifetab E7316 will be available to buy on 8 December.