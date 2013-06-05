  Windows-loving AMD wants to design chips for Android and Chrome OS

AMD chips might soon break away from Windows OS and land in tablets and laptops running Google's Android and Chrome OS.

PCWorld reported on Wednesday that AMD wants to expand its chips based on x86 and ARM architecture, which have long powered Windows OS machines, by designing them for other operating systems. AMD is looking to expand its custom-chip business, because Android and Chrome OS offer "flexibility for third-party chip design and integration", according to the report.

Lisa Su, senior vice-president and general manager of global business units at AMD, admitted at the Computex trade show in Taiwan on Wednesday that AMD is "very committed to Windows 8", but it also sees a market for Android and Chrome OS.

AMD apparently only seems interested in working with partners on certain projects, instead of making optimised chips completely available. Su wouldn't even provide a timeline for when AMD-based Android and Chrome OS devices might hit the market.

However, AMD is working with developers on Android applications for AMD chips. The company offers a BlueStacks emulator, for instance, that runs Android apps on Windows PCs.

AMD's processors notably power Microsoft and Sony's new video game consoles. The company supplies them with 8-core, Jaguar-derived chipsets, and it even released a trailer on Tuesday to highlight its A-Series APU that's based on the semi-custom units found in the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.