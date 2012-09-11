ViewSonic VSD220: 22-inch Android touchscreen PC

ViewSonic has announced the launch of the VSD220, a 22-inch Android all-in-one PC.

The ViewSonic VSD220 pairs a 22-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution touchscreen display with a Texas Instruments OMAP 4 dual-core processor, resulting in what some might call a giant tablet. Or an Android monitor.

Best of all, the VSD220 comes running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, which is fully Google certified -meaning you'll get to experience the best of Android on your display.

"For consumers, the VSD220 is perfect for surfing the web, engaging on social networks and enjoying a world of Android apps", says Mark Lufkin, managing director of ViewSonic Europe.

ViewSonic hasn't supplied the full specifications of the VSD220, but it does seem to be well connected. With micro HDMI (so you can use it as a touchscreen monitor), 3x USB connections, microSD, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Bluetooth, it provides plenty of flexibility when it comes to connections.

There is also a 1.3-megapixel camera to get you chatting on Skype (other video conferencing applications are available) as well as packing in SRS speakers to bring some oomph to your movies.

Given that Ice Cream Sandwich supports a range of peripherals, like keyboards and mice, there's nothing to stop you setting this up as a full computer, albeit running a mobile OS. Happy with Evernote, Chrome and Gmail? Perhaps this is the cloud computer for you.

There is no mention of the capacity of internal memory (we're assuming there is some user memory available), but you could also connect an external drive without too much difficulty.

So tablet, AIO PC or Android monitor? Either way, it will cost you less than your average smartphone at £359. It will be available from mid-October.

If you're lacking Android inches, then the ViewSonic VSD220 might just bring you some satisfaction.