JoyTab offers 7, 8, 10-inches of affordable Android 4 tablet

Promising style, performance and quality, new entrants to the Android tablet market, Gemini Devices, has launched its JoyTab Tablet PC series.

Offering a run of devices in 7, 8 and 10 inches, all three tablets step off on the right foot with Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich.

Running down the specs, the 7-inch model (£129.99) offers you a 1GHz processor and 512MB RAM, with 4GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot allows for expansion and you get a 7-inch 800 x 480 display. There is a front-facing camera and HDMI. The 7-inch JoyTab measures 192 x 122 x 12.8mm and weighs 360g.

The 8-inch model (£149.99) bumps the processor to 1.2GHz and the internal storage to 8GB (again with the microSD card slot) and moves to an unusual 8-inch 800 x 600 pixel display. This model measures 210 x 154 x 10.7mm and weighs 500g.

Finally the 10-inch model (£199.99) swings in with a dual core 1GHz processor, 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory as well the option to expand via microSD. It also gets a 10-inch IPS 1024 x 768 pixel display, HDMI and a rear camera (2 megapixels). The 10 incher measures 241.6 x 185 x 9.8mm and weighs 618g.

However, in this competitive corner of the Android market, we’re sure that some will think that the smaller tablets are a little underpowered. They all promise wide media format support, so for a cheap tablet for porting movies, they might just fit the bill.

We've not seen one in the flesh, so we can't verify any claims to quality, or how those displays will perform, but we'll be sure to pass on our thoughts if we do see any of these affordable Androids.