Huawei MediaPad: The world's first Android 3.2 device

Ladies and gentleman feast your eyes on the world's first Android 3.2 device - the 7-inch Huawei MediaPad.

And whilst the Honeycomb update isn't really all that exciting - it's just 3.1 but for 7-inch devices apparently - the MediaPad is certainly going to raise some eyebrows with its impressive spec list.

Kicking things off, how does a dual-core Qualcomm 1.2GHz chip sound? Pretty bloomin' powerful that's how.

And what about a 217 pixels-per-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 1080p playback (through its HDMI-out) capabilities? Admit it, you're interested.

The MediaPad also has a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front, a 5-megapixel one around the back, is pretty skinny at 10.5mm thick and weighs just 390g. It's a 3G tab (HSPA+ 14.4Mbps), also packing Wi-Fi 802.11n and GPS, and battery life is a respectable 6 hours.

"With the Huawei MediaPad, we are demonstrating yet again that design, functionality and performance is within anyone's reach," said Victor Xu, CMO of Huawei Device.

"The MediaPad opens up new worlds of entertainment for consumers by removing the barriers to tablet ownership, increasing access to a truly high-quality mobile entertainment experience fully integrated with cloud-based internet content."

It's due out in the States in Q3 2011, no word yet on a UK release.