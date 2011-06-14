Swype 3.0 Beta launches
It looks like tablet-owning speedy texters are about to get a boost in the form of the newly released Swype 3.0, which includes Honeycomb support.
In what must be the most dramatic demo video ever made, Swype has shown off the newly added 3.0 functionality. Things like moveable keyboards are now order of the day, allowing you to shift the typing interface from both left, right and gasp..centre.
There is also predictive tap, which seems to eerily transform your tablet or phone into a mind-reader. The Swype 3.0 video shows the accidental 'oeedidteci tso' being turned into 'predictive tap'.
For those who are yet to try out Swype, now is the time. Swype is a clever text input method for Android that allows you to connect words without taking your fingers off the QWERTY pad. A bit of practice and Swypers can get up to some seriously impressive texting and mailing speed.
For those who want to give it a go, the Beta can be downloaded here. A word of warning for the slightly less tech savvy; whilst easy to install, Swype is not stuck into Android through the conventional Market download method. Instead apks must be downloaded and installed. Thankfully Swype has a handy how to on its website to get you started. Check it out here.
Fancy giving Swype a go? Or do you like to keep things conventional?
- Sony E Ink Digital Paper tablet now comes in A5 size too
- Sky Mobile adds tablets to its data rollover plans from £13, iPads coming soon
- HP's Chromebook x2 is a detachable iPad Pro rival that's way cheaper
- You'll no longer have to press a button to talk to Alexa on the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 (2017)
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
- Apple iPad (2018) review: Pencil time
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 review: The tablet to finally replace your laptop?
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: Back to the drawing board?
- Apple iPad (2017) review: Solid, affordable full-size tablet
- Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
Comments