Branson's iPad Project hits the App Store

Richard Branson's attempt at capitalising on the massive popularity of the iPad, and its potential to re-invent the magazine genre, kicks off with the launch of the Virgin produced Project into the App Store.

Available for free, the app provides links to download the magazine for £1.79. It's currently showing up two different issues, one labelled US and one Canadian - both featuring The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges, on the front cover.

The magazine looks as if it is taking its inspiration from the likes of Empire, GQ and with a bit of Wired thrown in for good measure, as it will focus on culture, tech, business and overall general coolness, as explained by Project's Chris Bell, in a blog post introducing the title:

"Project, alongside other launches, is both a bold new chapter in media, and a blind pitch into a potentially humiliating void. Whether it changes the fortunes of the written word remains to be seen; built into any new launch these days is the largely optimistic hope that people still exist who like reading stuff, and don’t mouth the words as they’re doing so".

Bell also had some words of praise for Apple and News Corp's iPad title Daily, that is set for a launch in the near future:

"As Project went on sale, reports emerged that Rupert Murdoch will soon launch an iPad-only newspaper called The Daily, after it came to him in a dream or something", he said.

"Which, like all Murdoch products, shall doubtless enrich humankind with its impartial political analysis and rolling coverage of shit exploding. Also: hi-def nudity, fingers crossed. But the point stands: the irascible Aussie despot doesn’t throw his corked hat into the cyber ring until he’s sure of a market. Apart from the Times paywall, maybe. And MySpace. But, well, you know".

Ouch.

Project is in the App Store now, take a look and let us know what you think. We'll be bringing you our opinion on the title in our App of The Day feature soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that.