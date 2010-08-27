  1. Home
ViewSonic Android tablet: Pictures emerge

Earlier this week, we at Pocket-lint brought you the news that ViewSonic is planning a big (well, little in size but big in attitude) tablet launch at IFA.

And now we've been sent these pics from our inside man, showing off a ViewSonic tablet in all of its glossy glory.

It's not clear whether the tablet is the ViewPad 7, which is an Android based machine with 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS all on board, or the more exciting Intel-based 10-inch tablet which will not only offer the Android OS, but will have a Microsoft boot option as well - although we'd hazard a guess at the former because the photos have the tag VPDA7500B-1.

You can clearly see the front facing camera, and although it's not visible we know there is a back facing one as well. There is also USB connectivity and a microSD slot.

Pocket-lint will be getting hands on with the ViewSonic tablets over in Germany, so stay tuned for further updates.

UPDATE: Four further images have turned up at http://www.geeknews.eu. We have added them below.

