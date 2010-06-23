  Motion J3500 tablet: Less sexy, but much tougher than the iPad

Lets say the iPad is the Floyd Mayweather of the tablet game. It's slim, it's sexy, it's the biggest box office attraction but when it comes down to it, it's not the biggest of hitters. The Motion J3500 on the other hand, just launched by Motion Computing, is the Wladimir Klitschko. Sure, it's not that pretty to look at, and it's not that exciting, but boy does it pack a punch.

The J3500 is a rugged, hi-spec Windows 7 tablet that beats the iPad (and pretty much every other tablet) when it comes down to power alone. It comes with a proper CPU for a start, we're talking an Intel Core i5 or i7 and boasts 2GB of RAM as standard, upgradable to 4GB.

On board, you can get a 160GB HDD or a 128GB SSD. Connectivity is via Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth and Gobi 2000 WWAN.

It's got a 12.1-inch, WXGA capacitive multi touch screen and there's also a 3-megapixel camera built in as well, which has auto-focus and geotagging functionality. It's also a tough old son-of-a-gun. It has a Gorilla glass option that should withstand a bit of a battering.

The bad news, the J3500 will set you back between £2299 and $3312 depending on what spec you go for. If you want to splash your cash for one of these bad boys, they're available now direct from Motion Computing.