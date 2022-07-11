(Pocket-lint) - Apple has multiple iPads in its portfolio and a number of them are seeing discounts for the Amazon Prime Day sales, including the 2020 iPad Air model.

The iPad Air was refreshed earlier in 2022 with the M1 chip to match the current iPad Pro models, but the 2020 model offers the same design as the latest air and it is an excellent tablet.

If you're in the market for an iPad, then there are some huge savings to be had on the iPad Air (2020) during the Amazon Prime Day sales, with the biggest savings found on 256GB model so far.

The iPad Air (2020) comes in a range of great colours, offers a 10.9-inch display and it features uniformed bezels around the display, with Touch ID built into the power button at the top. It is also compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil which attaches magentically to the side.

You can find the iPad Air (2020) deals below, but there are also a couple of deals on other iPad models worth checking out.

Here are the best iPad deals in the UK for Amazon Prime Day.

Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi, 256GB - save £100 This deal is for the Wi-Fi only model of the Apple iPad Air (2020) with 256GB of storage. The Rose Gold, Space Grey and Sky Blue colours have the same discount, which sees it cost £569. View offer

Here are the best iPad Prime Day deals in the US.

Apple iPad Air (2022), Wi-Fi, 64GB - save $40 For the US, it's the new iPad Air (2022) model that has some savings. This deal is for the Blue, Pink, Purple or Space Grey model and sees it cost $559. The Starlight model is $569. View offer

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.