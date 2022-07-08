Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro and 7 Kids tablets have great Prime Day discounts

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro and 7 Kids tablets have great Prime Day discounts
(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day sales run from 12 to 13 July in 2022, but there are already some great discounts to be had, including on Amazon's Fire Kids Tablets, whether you're in the UK or the US.

The Amazon Fire Kids Tablets are great for parents who want to give their children access to a tablet but with parental controls and without the worry about them dropping it and breaking it.

The Amazon Kids Tablets come with a kid-proof case and a 2-year warranty, which means if your child drops it and breaks it, Amazon will replace it. The fully-fledged tablets also come with 16GB of storage, 7-hours battery life and microSD support for storage expansion.

Here's a run down of the best deals out there.

US Amazon Fire Kids Tablet deals

Here are the current deals on Fire Kids Tablet devices on Amazon.com.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet - save $50

This deal is for the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage and a blue kids-proof case. It's $49.99 with this deal instead of $99.99.

UK Amazon Fire Kids Tablet deals

Here are the current deals on Fire Kids Tablet devices on Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet - 60% off

This deal is for the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage and a black kids-proof case. It's £39.99 instead of £99.99 in a huge saving.

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals

