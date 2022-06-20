(Pocket-lint) - There are a couple of big sales days online throughout the year, one of which is Amazon Prime Day. It's usually held in the summer, and it sees Amazon reducing prices on a number of devices, including 2-in-1s, iPads and tablets.

In previous years, there have been some great discounts on Apple's slabs and Amazon's own tablets so there are usually plenty of deals to get excited about.

Here is everything you need to know about what iPad and tablet deals we are expecting for Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day has moved around over the last couple of years so it is hard to pin point exactly when it will take place until Amazon announces it each year. In 2019, Prime Day was on 15 July, while in 2020 it was delayed until 13-14 October. In 2021, we saw it return to the summer though, taking place between 21-22 June.

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day will take place on 12-13 July for 2022. The 48-hour event will run from 00.01AM on 12 July to 23:59PM on 13 July. It's a great time because it's around six months after the Black Friday sales.

There are usually some great discounts on a number of tablets and 2-in-1 devices on Prime Day, with Samsung, Apple and Amazon slabs all seeing discounts.

If you're after an iPad, it is usually well worth waiting for the Prime Day sales. You might not always see discounts on the iPad Pro models, but we have seen a decent chunk of money off the iPad Air and the entry-level iPad in the past. That said, with the iPad Pro models over a year old now, it's possible we will see them hit the Prime Day sales ahead of their expected refresh later this year.

Amazon pretty much always discounts its own tablets too - which are great family tablets, and we've seen good discounts on Samsung's premium Android tablets too for those looking for an Android alternative to the iPad.

It's worth being cautious when shopping on Prime Day. The deals are usually competitive and you'll definitely find savings, but that doesn't mean the devices being discounted will never have been that price - or similar - in the past.

Typically, the prices offered on Prime Day will be a genuine deal, as they are on Black Friday, but you'll need to be quick as Prime Day sales normally only last around 24 or 48 hours before they return to a higher retail price.

Yes, that is one of the caveats of the Prime Day sales. It's an exclusive day for Prime subscribers so if you want to take advantage of the Prime Day sales, you'll need to make sure you have your Prime membership ready.

If you aren't already a Prime subscriber, there is a 30-day free trial so you can try out the benefits - which include free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

squirrel_widget_157589

Best US tablet deals | Best UK tablet deals

Here are the a few of the best tablet deals that were available on Amazon's US site for the Prime Day sales in 2021.

• Apple iPad Air (2020) save $79.01, now $519.99 (was $599): This deal is for Apple's newest iPad Air with 64GB of storage in sky blue and it's a great saving for an excellent tablet. See the deal here.

• Apple iPad 10.2 (2020) save $30, now $299 (was $329): Apple's standard iPad has a 10.2-inch display and is a great tablet, even if it doesn't offer quite as streamlined a design as the iPad Air. See the deal here.

• Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, save $70, now $109.99 (was $179.99): This deal is for the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet with 32GB storage in the Slate colour, with an ad-supported screen. See the deal.

• Amazon All-New Fire 10 tablet, save $70, now $79.99 (was $149.99): The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with a 10.1-inch display, 32GB and adverts. This is for the Black colour option, though other colours are also discounted. See the deal here.

• Amazon Fire 8 Tablet, save $45, now $44.99 (was $89.99): The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet offers an 8-inch display and 32GB of storage. See the deal.

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, save $40, now $59.99 (was $99.99): This deal is for the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage and a blue kids-proof case. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi, save $233, now $696.99 (was $929): This is for the Wi-Fi only model of Samsung's great Galaxy Tab S7+. If you're after the Android version of iPad, this is it. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy S7 Wi-Fi, save $165.50, now $484.49 (was $649.99): If you want Samsung's latest tablet, but you don't have the budget for the S7+, this deal has a decent saving on the standard S7, which is still a great tablet. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite save $110, now $319.99 (was $429.99): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch display, AKG dual speakers and this model has 128GB of storage. See the deal.

Here are the a few of the best tablet deals that were available on Amazon's UK site for the 2021 Prime Day sales.

• Apple iPad Air (2020) save £92, now £616.99 (was £709): This deal is for Apple's newest iPad Air with 64GB of storage in silver and it's a great saving for an excellent tablet. See the deal here.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 20 June 2022

• Apple iPad Air (2020) save £30, now £549 (was £579): Apple's latest iPad Air is a great tablet, running iPadOS software and featuring a lovely squared-edge design. See the deal.

• Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) save £19.03, now £729.97 (was £749): This deal is for the latest iPad Pro 11-inch, which is only a couple of months old. You'll get the 128GB storage model with this deal. See the deal.

• Apple iPad 10.2 (2020) save £19.03, now £309.97 (was £329): Apple's standard iPad is still a great tablet, even if doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the iPad Air or iPad Pro. See this deal.

• Apple iPad mini (2019) save £29.03, now £369.97 (was £399): Apple's iPad mini has a 7.9-inch display and features Touch ID, making for a convenient portable tablet. See this deal.

• Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, save £110, now £229.97 (was £339.97): This deal is for the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet with 64GB storage in the Slate colour, without ads and a Bluetooth keyboard and 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. See the deal.

• Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, save £70, now £159.99 (was £229.99): This is for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet in Slate, without ads. It has a 10.1-inch Full HD+ screen and 64GB storage. See the deal.

• Amazon All-New Fire 10 tablet, save £70, now £119.99 (was £189.99): The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with a 10.1-inch display, 64GB and adverts. This is for the Olive colour options, though other colours are also discounted. See the deal here

• Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet, save £70, now £69.99 (was £139.99): The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet with a blue case, offering an 8-inch display and 32GB of storage. See the deal.

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, save £45, now £54.99 (was £99.99): This deal is for the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage and a purple kids-proof case. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi, save £120, now £679 (was £799): This is for the Wi-Fi only model of Samsung's great Galaxy Tab S7+. If you're after the Android version of iPad, this is it. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, save £120, now £879 (was £999): The 5G model of Samsung's flagship tablet offering in the S7+. This deal is for the Black model. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy S7 Wi-Fi, save £160, now £529 (was £689): If you want Samsung's latest tablet, but you don't have the budget for the S7+, this deal has a decent saving on the standard S7, which is still a great tablet. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Wi-Fi, save £60, now £299 (was £359): This deal is for the Galaxy Tab S6 in Angora Blue, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi, save £110, now £329 (was £429): It's not Samsung's latest tablet, but it's a good option for those after a solid Android tablet without having to spend a fortune. See the deal here.

• Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch, save £420, now £749 (was £1169): The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a great 2-in-1 device. This deal is for the 2019 edition with Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. See the deal.

• Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch, save £200, now £599 (was £799): Another model of the Surface Pro 7, this time with Intel 10th Gen Dual Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD. See the deal here.

• Microsoft Surface Book 3 15-inch, save £730, now £1969 (was £2699): This deal is for the 2020 model with Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1660Ti NVIDIA Graphics and Windows 10 Home. See the deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-inch, save £560, now £789 (was £1349): This deal is for the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Flex with 15.6-inch display, 8GB Intel Core i5 and in Royal Silver. See the deal.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.