(Pocket-lint) - There are now some really good savings to be found across Amazon's own devices from Echo smart speakers to Fire Sticks, and also their Fire tablets as part of its expansive Black Friday 2022 early offers.

Fire tablets represent some of the most affordable options that you'll find anywhere on the market, with Amazon selling these for a fraction of the price of an iPad, meaning they are great for kids of all sizes.

Fire HD 8 - save over 50% The Fire HD 8 has a good size of display and comes in 32 or 64GB storage options. It has plenty of power and good speakers, great for entertainment on the move and is now just $44.99. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fire HD 10 - save 50% The Fire HD 10 was updated in 2021 to make it more powerful, with a faster processor and a move to USB-C for faster charging. It offers a great 10-inch full HD display, so it's perfect for watching movies on long flights with its 12 hour battery life. It's now down to $74.99.

View offer

Fire HD 8 Plus - save 50% The Fire HD 8 Plus is a recent model, the same as the HD 8, but with the addition of wireless charging for added convenience. It's a great mid-sized tablet, with a range of storage option and colours - now reduced to $54.99. View offer

These tablets are a great affordable alernative to others on the market, with a size to suit all needs where the Black Friday sales are great times to pick up a bargain.

And with three different models to choose from, it's down to you to decide what's ideal for you and your needs - but our money is on the 10. These tablets are great for consuming Amazon's content, but work well with Netflix and other services too, while also offering a range of apps for both children and adults.

Writing by Rik Henderson.