(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale period is very much on the horizon, and for those looking to get themselves a new tablet, whether it's for work or for play, Black Friday is a good time to make your purchase.

In previous years we've seen plenty of discounts on tablets, from Apple, Amazon and big players like Samsung, meaning there's a good chance you'll find a deal on something that you're looking for.

Here's everything you need to know about getting the best tablet deal.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on 25 November in 2022. It will be followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. While these were once separate events, now they have very much merged into a discount season, often starting long before Black Friday itself.

Will the iPad be discounted for Black Friday? What else might be available?

There are often discounts on the Apple iPad for Black Friday. They aren't huge, but often there's the opportunity to buy an iPad for cheaper than at other times of the year - even a modest discount makes a difference to these highly sought-after items.

One range of tablets that we know will get a heavy discount is the Amazon Fire tablet. Amazon cuts its prices substantially, often making Black Friday the best time to buy a Fire tablet. Indeed, avoid buying in early November when the prices are likely to be their highest and wait for the Black Friday discounts to start.

Samsung also likes to discount so there's likely to be a full range of deals on Samsung Tabs, while other Android tablets often get unbeatable prices. Occasionally you might also see discounts on Surface devices too, especially after the launch of an updated model.

Which retailers have Black Friday and Cyber Monday tablet deals?

If you're looking for tablet deals from the biggest retailers in the US, then hit one of the links below and you'll go straight there.

Below are quick links straight to the tablet deals pages for the top UK retailers, meanwhile, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

While the sales aren't live yet in 2022, below you'll find a selection of the best deals we found last year, to give you a sense of what to expect.

Best tablet deals in the US

These are the best tablet deals we found on US shores for last year's Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10 - Save $75 Amazon's newest version of its best tablet, the Fire HD 10 is a really excellent choice for watching TV and movies, and this huge 50% reduction makes it a great Black Friday option.

Fire HD 8 Plus - Save $50 If you want a smaller tablet but still great quality and an excellent screen, picking up the Fire HD 8 could be the perfect solution - this model has plenty of storage.

iPad Pro 11 - save $50 If you want an even more high-powered iPad, this is a similarly modest but nonetheless useful discount on a mega-tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Save $360 A huge price-cut on a really great hybrid laptop and tablet combo, this is a great price for a great productivity machine.

Best tablet deals in the UK

Below are some of the best tablet deals we found in the UK back during last year's Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10 - Save £70 This is one of Amazon's very best tablets, perfect for watching movies and TV on, and it's got a really healthy discount right now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro - Save £70 If your kids might like something a bit smaller than the Fire HD 10, this is a perfect size for small hands and is still super durable.

iPad mini (2021) - Save £20 While it might not be the steepest discount, given how recently this superb tablet came out this is a solid saving.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ - Save £120 This superb Android tablet is fabulous for leisure and productivity alike, and a chunky discount at Currys makes it great value compared to usual.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.