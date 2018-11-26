Best Apple deals for Cyber Monday 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains

There are always quite a few deals on Apple gear across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Apple itself is offering a range of Apple Store Gift Cards with certain products, but if that doesn't excite you, there are still some amazing bargains elsewhere.

Apple-approved retailer KRCS has Black Friday discounts across its own online store, for example, including on the new Mac Mini and MacBook Air models. And other retailers have dropped the price on Mac and other Apple products too.

Here then are some of the best Apple deals we've found.

We've split up our favourite deals into products

• Mac Mini 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 8GB 128GB: Save £79.90, now £719.10 (was £799): Get the entry level 2018 Mac Mini with 10 per cent off. View this Mac Mini 128GB offer on KRCS

• Mac Mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB: Save £109.90, now £989.10 (was £1,099): Bump up the spec of the new Mac Mini to a 6-core Intel Core i5 processor and you can get it for more than £100 off. View this Mac Mini with Intel Core i5 offer on KRCS here

• Mac Mini 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 64GB 2TB 10Gigabit: Save £385.90, now £3,473.10 (was £3,859): The absolute top-of-the-line Mac Mini, with the best specs available, can be yours with almost £400 off. See the best Mac Mini i7 deal on KRCS

• New MacBook Air 13-inch and 2017 MacBook Air deals: Apple is offering a £160 Apple Store Gift Card with different MacBook Air models, including the 2017 version. Get this great deal at Apple

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB Space Grey: Save £119.90, now £1,079.10 (was £1,199): The new Retina MacBook Air in Space Grey and standard configuration is available in this great deal. See this MacBook Air 2018 deal on KRCS

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB Gold: Save £139.90, now £1259.10 (was £1,399): Get the Gold new MacBook Air with upgraded hard drive with almost £140 off. View this MacBook Air 256GB deal on KRCS here

• New MacBook Air 13-inch dual Core i5 1.6GHz/16GB/1.5TB Silver: Save £257.90, now £2,321.10 (was £2,579): The Silver MacBook Air with all the top-line specs is available on KRCS at a great deal until 2 December. View this MacBook Air with 1.5TB drive deal on KRCS

• 2017 MacBook Air Core i5 1.8GHz + 8GB 128GB 13-inch: Save £160, now £849.97 (was £1,009.97): If you are after the last generation MacBook Air, this is a great, cheap deal to get a great laptop for a lot less. See this MacBook Air deal on Laptops Direct

• 2017 MacBook Air Core i5 1.8GHz + 8GB 256GB 13-inch: Save £275.03, now £949.97 (was £1,225): Another last generation MacBook Air available with a great discount - this one sports a larger 256GB hard drive. View the MacBook Air 256GB deal on Laptops Direct

• MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch models: Apple is offering £160 Gift Card with all qualifying MacBook Pro sales. The voucher can be redeemed on anything at the Apple Store. See this great deal at Apple

• MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar 2.3GHz i5 quad 8GB/256GB Space Grey: Save £174.90, now £1,574.10 (was £1,749): The standard MacBook Pro configuration with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD. View this MacBook Pro deal on KRCS

• MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar 2.3GHz i5 quad 8GB/512GB Space Grey: Save £194.90, now £1,754.10 (was £1,949): Upgrade the SSD to 512GB for a little more and get even more money off. View this MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD offer on KRCS

• MacBook Pro 15-inch Touch Bar 2.2GHz i7 6-core 16GB/256GB Silver: Save £234.90, now £2,114.10 (was £2,349): If you're after a larger MacBook Pro with a 15-inch display, this is a great deal. See this 15-inch MacBook Pro deal on KRCS

• MacBook Pro 15-inch Touch Bar 2.9GHz i9 6-core 32GB/4TB Space Grey 560X: Save £620.90, now £5,588.10 (was £6,209): Been waiting for the absolute top spec'ed MacBook Pro to drop in price? Now's your chance to get a major discount. View the top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro deal on KRCS

• Apple iMac 21.5-inch and 27-inch: If you're looking to save on the desktop Mac, Apple is offering £160 in Apple Store Gift Card vouchers when you buy one directly. To see this great offer visit Apple

• iMac 21.5-inch 2.3GHz dual i5 8GB/1TB HDD: Save £104.90, now £944.10 (was £1,049): The starter level 21-inch iMac is available now with more than £100 and free delivery. View this iMac deal on KRCS

• iMac 21.5-inch Retina 4K 3.0GHz quad i5 8GB/1TB HDD: Save £124.90, now £1,124.10 (was £1,249): This model comes with the 4K Retina display and faster processing. View this iMac 4K Retina deal on KRCS

• iMac 27-inch Retina 5K 3.5GHz quad i5 8GB/1TB Fusion: Save £194.90, now £1,754.10 (was £1,949): The 27-inch iMac comes with a 5K Retina display and is available with a 1TB fusion drive for speed. See this 27-inch iMac offer on KRCS

• iMac Pro 27-inch Retina 5K 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon 32GB/1TB SSD: Save £489.90, now £4,409.10 (was £4,899): Want to step up to a Pro version of the iMac, with superfast processing, 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM? This is the deal for you. View this iMac Pro deal on KRCS

• Apple MacBook 12-inch: Apple customers can get £160 in Apple Store Gift Card vouchers when you buy a MacBook directly from Apple in the UK. To see this great offer visit Apple

• MacBook 12-inch Silver with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Save £150, now £1,099 (was £1,249): Get the superthin 12-inch MacBook with 256GB of SSD storage from Currys PC World. Has 12 hours of battery life. View this MacBook deal on Currys PC World

• MacBook 12-inch Rose Gold with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Save £100, now £1,449 (was £1,549): Go for extra speed with an Intel Core i5 processor on this MacBook, with a healthy sized 512GB SSD too. View this MacBook 512GB deal on Currys PC World

• Apple iPad 10.5-inch: Apple is offering those that buy the iPad 10.5 this Black Friday weekend a bonus of an £80 Apple Store Gift Card. The offer is also redeemable on the standard iPad and the iPad mini 4. To see this great offer visit Apple

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch, Cellular, Gold, 128GB: Save £30, now £509 (was £539): The entry-level new Apple iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil and a great tool for work and play. See this Apple iPad deal on Currys PC World

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch. Wi-Fi, Space Grey, 32GB: Save £20, now £299 (was £329): This deal for the entry-level iPad is great for anyone looking to get Apple's latest for under £300. View this iPad deal on eBay

• 2017 iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Cellular, Rose Gold, 256GB: Save £60, now £839 (was £899): Get the superb last generation iPad Pro with 4G connectivity and 256GB of storage with a great discount. View the iPad Pro deal on Currys PC World

• 2017 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Cellular, Space Grey, 64GB: Save £50, now £849 (was £899): The last generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a massive screen for those looking for something great for creative work. View this iPad Pro 12.9-inch deal on Currys PC World

• Apple Watch Series 3: It's not the 2018 model with the larger display, but the Series 3 is still a great smartwatch. Apple is offering customers that buy the Apple Watch in its Black Friday four day shopping event a £40 Apple Store Gift Card. Check out this deal at Apple

• 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 Space Grey with black Sport band: Save £60, now £219 (was £279): The smaller 3rd generation Apple Watch is available with £60 off at John Lewis. See this 38mm Watch deal at John Lewis

• 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 Space Grey with black Sport band: Save £60, now £249 (was £309): Get the GPS-enabled 3rd generation Watch with a huge £60 discount at John Lewis. View this 42mm Apple Watch deal on John Lewis

• Apple HomePod: Apple's smart speaker is eligible for a £40 Apple Store Gift Card when you buy it direct from Apple this weekend. See the deal at Apple

• Apple TV 4K and Apple TV: If you're keen to get Apple TV or Apple TV 4K, you can get a £20 Apple Store Gift Card for your efforts if you buy one directly from Apple either in store or online. View offer on Apple

• iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus: Apple is offering a £40 Apple Store Gift Card for customers who buy the 2017 and 2016 iPhone models from Apple SIM-free. See the deal at Apple

