Black Friday might have been and gone, but the deals are still going thanks to Cyber Monday. Which means there are plenty of great deals happening in the run-up to Christmas.

There's no better time to snaffle a quality Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself, and why not a shiny new tablet?

Plenty of the online retailers and manufacturers love to knock off a fair few quid in order to get their tablets into your hands, so check out the following deals if you're looking for a bargain.

If you're after a bargain, each of the best retailers has a dedicated Black Friday page with all the deals including the ones we might not have covered:

Amazon offers deals on products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some available for a small amount of time, in Lightning Deals. It's no surprise to find Amazon's own tablets on offer and the deals are pretty fantastic too:

• Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Save £20, now £29.99 (was £50): Is there a better tablet for this money? The answer is no. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition tablet: Save £40, now £59.99 (was £100): A great way to keep the little ones entertained, this bundle includes not one but two Amazon Fire 7 kids edition tablets for one great price. Kid resistant cases and a child-friendly system ensure your children are safe while they're browsing too. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: Save £30, now £49.99: An affordable tablet from Amazon with up to 10 hours battery life, expandable storage and access to millions of movies, TV shows and more all directly from Amazon. Click to see this offer on Amazon.

• Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Save £50, now £99.99: The bigger brother of the Fire HD 8, this tablet sports a 10.1-inch full HD display and comes with 32GB of storage. Click to see the deal on Amazon.

• The new Kindle Paperwhite: Save £30, now £89.99 (was £119.99): This new tablet refreshes the design of Amazon's most popular Kindle device and also adds waterproofing. View this Kindle Paperwhite deal on Amazon.

The Apple iPad might be most people's go-to choice when it comes to tablets, but the devices are rarely on sale and hard to find bargains for. We've managed to find some offers and discounts though:

• Refurbished Apple iPad 2 16GB: Save £90, now £139.97: If you're on the hunt for an iPad bargain, then a refurbished tablet, is a great option. See this offer at Laptops Direct.

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018): Save £20, now £299: The latest Apple iPad with a saving just in time for Christmas. Click to see this offer on John Lewis.

• Apple iPad Mini 4: Save £110, now £289: The iPad mini 4 is faster, slimmer and more accomplished than its predecessor. At this price, it's a steal. Click to see the offers at Currys.

Microsoft's Surface range offers fantastic Windows-powered 2-in-1 style devices that allow you to get the best of both worlds on the go. These high-end tablets are also on offer for Black Friday:

• Microsoft Surface Pro (2017 version): Save £700, now £1,999: When we reviewed the Surface Pro we thought it was a really great device - well made, quiet and sophisticated too. View the Microsoft Surface Pro offer.

• Microsoft Surface GO 10-inch tablet: Save £60, now £449: The Surface Go is a super portable 2-in-1 that's great as a second go-anywhere machine. We highly rated this tablet when we reviewed it recently, so this is a great deal. Click to view the offer on Amazon.

• Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch tablet: Save £135, now £893: Flexible, powerful and productive, the Surface Pro is a great 2-in-1 tablet that runs Windows 10 and comes with the type cover too. See this deal at Amazon.

• Microsoft Surface Pro 5th Generation: Save £150, now £599: The fantastic Surface Pro with 128GB SSD and 4GB of RAM with a great discount in time for Black Friday. Click to see this offer on Microsoft.

• Various Microsoft Surface Book models: Save up £370: A number of Surface Books have been discounted with various specs available at great prices. Click to see the offers at John Lewis.

• Microsoft 13.5-inch Touchscreen Surface Laptop with Surface Arc Bluetooth Mouse and Microsoft Surface Pen: Save £200, now £699: A lightweight 2-in-1 laptop with an 11-hour battery life, touchscreen and brilliant accessories. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

Samsung's tablets come in all shapes and sizes, but offer a premium Android experience with decent specs and plenty of features you'll love. They're also now discounted in time for Christmas.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet: Save £49, now £179: Another bargain tablet from Samsung that includes an 8MP camera, 1920 x 1200 display and even a kids mode for the little ones to enjoy. View the Samsung Galaxy Tab A offer on Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: Save £205, now £394: A premium tablet from Samsung with four AKG speakers, an included S-pen and a 6000mAh battery capable of 12 hours of video playback. Click here to see this offer on Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch tablet: Save £100, now £499: A powerful tablet running Android 8.1 with 64GB of storage and Samsung DeX to make it capable of using your tablet as a desktop PC. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A and JBL Flip3 Bluetooth speaker: Save £40, now £159: The fantastic 10.1-inch tablet from Samsung combined with a brilliant Bluetooth speaker from JBL for a great price. Click to see this offer.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8-inch: Save £70, now £229.99: An Android-powered tablet with 32GB storage and a thin, light design that makes it portable and a joy to use. View Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 deal at John Lewis.

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S2: Save £80, now £249: An Android-powered tablet with 32GB storage and a thin, light design that makes it portable and a joy to use. View Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 deal at John Lewis.

Often overlooked, but never to be underestimated, Huawei has a range of fantastic tablets that include premium designs and powerful specifications that make them well worth considering. We've found a selection of Huawei tablets at great prices too.

• Huawei Mediapad M3 Lite 8-inch tablet: Save £24, now £155.99: The lite version of the Mediapad M3 is an affordable tablet with plenty of punch. Great speakers and a stylish design make for a great bargain here. Click to see the offer on Amazon.

• Huawei Mediapad M5 10-inch tablet: Save £91, now £258.99: A premium design tablet with a metallic frame, four Harman Kardon speakers and a 13MP camera. What's not to like? View this offer here on Amazon.

• Huawei Mediapad M5 8-inch Tablet: Save £80, now £219.99: The smaller version of the Mediapad M5 but with similar premium design traits including an ergonomic and aesthetic build with curved glass and a metal body. View the Mediapad M5 deal here on Amazon.

• Huawei MediaPad T3: Save £20, now £59: A highly affordable 7-inch tablet with 16GB of storage, Android 6.0 and up to 12 hours of battery life too. View this offer here.

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10-inch tablet: Save £20, now £139.99: Sporting a 10-inch full HD display, metallic body and some impressive specs for the price, this tablet is a great bargain in time for Christmas. View this deal at Argos.

Super tablets from Lenovo are also available at fantastic prices thanks to the various deals happening currently. These are the ones we've found:

• Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro: Save £64.99, now £385: This superb tablet not only does everything you'd expect from a tablet, but it also has a built-in projector that can create a 70-inch screen on your wall too. Click to see this deal on Amazon.

• Lenovo Tab 4 8.8-inch tablet: Save £7, now £122.70: A cheap Android-powered tablet with plenty of punch. The Lenovo Tab 4 offers up to 20 hours of battery life and an immersive experience for your money. Click to see this offer on Amazon.

• Lenovo Yoga 530 2-in-1: Save £100, now £899: This 2-in-1 device is touchscreen foldable tablet/laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a fast AMD Ryzen processor. View the Lenovo Yoga 530 deal at Currys PC World.

We've found a number of other great tablet deals worth casting your eye over:

• HANNspree HANNSpad 10.2-inch tablet: Now just £116.99: An affordable tablet with a 1280 x 800 IPS display, 16GB of storage and more. Great value for money. Click to view the offer on Ebuyer.

• Lenovo Tab3 7-inch tablet: Save £20, now £69: A compact, capable and conveniently versatile tablet at a fantastic price in time for Black Friday. Click to see the deal on eBay.

• Asus Chromebook flip: Save £150, now £199: A touchscreen Chromebook that converts into a laptop. Compact, nifty and easy to use. This Chromebook appeared in our list of best Chromebooks to buy, so it's well worth purchasing. See the Chromebook flip offer here.

• Google Pixelbook: Save £300, now £699: The incredible Pixelbook is the ultra-premium Chromebook and represents the pinnacle of this design of tablet/laptop design. It's officially Google too, for those that care. Click to see the offer.

• HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 tablet: Save £100.99, now £449: A Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet with 1TB of onboard storage and a full HD display for a great price. View this offer at Currys.