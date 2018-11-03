  1. Home
Best tablet deals in November 2018: Save £500 on Microsoft Surface Pro

|
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

Keen on getting a new tablet? Perhaps a 2-in-1? Looking to ditch the old laptop, or just ready to move on to a bigger screen?

Then look no further, as we compile the best deals for tablets - all based on our four and five star reviews.

This means these are not only saving you money, but they're highly rated too. 

These are all top offers for Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Acer and Lenovo slates. 

So, read on and don't forget to bookmark this page, as we'll be regularly updating it.

Pocket-lintmicrosoft surface pro 2017 review image 2

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)

  • Refined design
  • Great screen resolution and brightness
  • Plenty of power available

Save £500 on the fifth-generation of the Surface Pro, with the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors - altogether, it's a really well made and great performing Windows device.

Pocket-lintAcer Switch 5 review image 1

Acer Switch 5

  • Totally silent operation
  • Great battery life
  • Keyboard and stylus included

The Acer Switch 5 is a successful progression of the series, with decent battery life, silent operation, ample power, plus other great features and with over a £175 discount today.

Pocket-lintSamsug Galaxy Book 10 inch image 1

Samsung Galaxy Book (10.6 inch)

  • Strong battery life 
  • Silent operation
  • S Pen stylus and Island Type keyboard included

Samsung's more affordable approach makes plenty of sense, it's got plenty of positives for its well-considered price - even more so with over a £150 saving.

Pocket-lintnew samsung tab s4 image 1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

  • Fantastic display
  • Great battery life
  • Great keyboard experience

You can save over £130 on Samsung Galaxy S4. We found it to be an excellent entertainment tablet. It offers power, a great display, good sound quality and access to plenty of entertainment services through Android.

Pocket-lintiPad Pro 10 5 review photos image 1

Apple iPad Pro 10.5

  • Great display in an ultra-portable design
  • Keyboard accessory now full-size
  • As speedy as you could need

The iPad Pro 10.5 is a lovely tablet to not only look at, If you own an older iPad then the Pro's leap in power is certainly worth the upgrade and with over a £115 discount.

Pocket-lintLenovo Tab 4 10 plus hardware image 1

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

  • Clean software
  • Kids Account is great for children
  • Performance smooth and issue-free

Save £70 on Lenovo's Tab 4 10 Plus, as it fits in comfortably with day-to-day life, offering an easy-to-use, simple and reliable platform.

Apple Ipad 97 2018 Initial Review Pencil Time image 1

Apple iPad (2018)

  • Pencil support (and third-party stylus support)
  • Works in the same way as Pro models
  • A10 processor

This is as good as it gets from Apple, retaining the same design as the 2017 release but adds an important new feature - Pencil support - and with a £55 saving

Other tablet deals

Still searching for a top offers on a slate, only the above haven't been an idea slate? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page.

