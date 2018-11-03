Best tablet deals in November 2018: Save £500 on Microsoft Surface Pro

Keen on getting a new tablet? Perhaps a 2-in-1? Looking to ditch the old laptop, or just ready to move on to a bigger screen?
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
£1899 on Microsoft UK (was £2399)
- Refined design
- Great screen resolution and brightness
- Plenty of power available
Save £500 on the fifth-generation of the Surface Pro, with the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors - altogether, it's a really well made and great performing Windows device.
Acer Switch 5
£722 on Newegg (was £899)
- Totally silent operation
- Great battery life
- Keyboard and stylus included
The Acer Switch 5 is a successful progression of the series, with decent battery life, silent operation, ample power, plus other great features and with over a £175 discount today.
Samsung Galaxy Book (10.6 inch)
£499 on Amazon UK (was £650)
- Strong battery life
- Silent operation
- S Pen stylus and Island Type keyboard included
Samsung's more affordable approach makes plenty of sense, it's got plenty of positives for its well-considered price - even more so with over a £150 saving.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
£467 on Toby Deals (was £600)
- Fantastic display
- Great battery life
- Great keyboard experience
You can save over £130 on Samsung Galaxy S4. We found it to be an excellent entertainment tablet. It offers power, a great display, good sound quality and access to plenty of entertainment services through Android.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5
- Great display in an ultra-portable design
- Keyboard accessory now full-size
- As speedy as you could need
The iPad Pro 10.5 is a lovely tablet to not only look at, If you own an older iPad then the Pro's leap in power is certainly worth the upgrade and with over a £115 discount.
Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus
£229.99 on Argos (was £300)
- Clean software
- Kids Account is great for children
- Performance smooth and issue-free
Save £70 on Lenovo's Tab 4 10 Plus, as it fits in comfortably with day-to-day life, offering an easy-to-use, simple and reliable platform.
Apple iPad (2018)
- Pencil support (and third-party stylus support)
- Works in the same way as Pro models
- A10 processor
This is as good as it gets from Apple, retaining the same design as the 2017 release but adds an important new feature - Pencil support - and with a £55 saving.
Other tablet deals
