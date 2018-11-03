Best tablet deals in November 2018: Save £500 on Microsoft Surface Pro

Keen on getting a new tablet? Perhaps a 2-in-1? Looking to ditch the old laptop, or just ready to move on to a bigger screen?

Then look no further, as we compile the best deals for tablets - all based on our four and five star reviews.

This means these are not only saving you money, but they're highly rated too.

These are all top offers for Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Acer and Lenovo slates.

So, read on and don't forget to bookmark this page, as we'll be regularly updating it.

Refined design

Great screen resolution and brightness

Plenty of power available

Save £500 on the fifth-generation of the Surface Pro, with the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors - altogether, it's a really well made and great performing Windows device.

Totally silent operation

Great battery life

Keyboard and stylus included

The Acer Switch 5 is a successful progression of the series, with decent battery life, silent operation, ample power, plus other great features and with over a £175 discount today.

Strong battery life

Silent operation

S Pen stylus and Island Type keyboard included

Samsung's more affordable approach makes plenty of sense, it's got plenty of positives for its well-considered price - even more so with over a £150 saving.

Fantastic display

Great battery life

Great keyboard experience

You can save over £130 on Samsung Galaxy S4. We found it to be an excellent entertainment tablet. It offers power, a great display, good sound quality and access to plenty of entertainment services through Android.

Great display in an ultra-portable design

Keyboard accessory now full-size

As speedy as you could need

The iPad Pro 10.5 is a lovely tablet to not only look at, If you own an older iPad then the Pro's leap in power is certainly worth the upgrade and with over a £115 discount.

Clean software

Kids Account is great for children

Performance smooth and issue-free

Save £70 on Lenovo's Tab 4 10 Plus, as it fits in comfortably with day-to-day life, offering an easy-to-use, simple and reliable platform.

Pencil support (and third-party stylus support)

Works in the same way as Pro models

A10 processor

This is as good as it gets from Apple, retaining the same design as the 2017 release but adds an important new feature - Pencil support - and with a £55 saving.

Still searching for a top offers on a slate, only the above haven't been an idea slate? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page.