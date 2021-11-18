(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale period is just around the corner, and for those looking to get themselves a new tablet, whether it's for work or for play, then Black Friday is a good time to make your purchase.

In previous years we've seen plenty of discounts on tablets, from Apple, Amazon and big players like Samsung, meaning there's a good chance you'll find a deal on something that you're looking for.

Although we've not reached Black Friday yet, there's plenty to look forward to, so here's everything you need to know about getting the best tablet deal.

Black Friday 2021 falls on 26 November in 2021. It will be followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. While these were once separate events, now they have very much merged into a discount season, often starting long before Black Friday itself.

In previous years we've seen discounting start a couple of weeks before the big day, so you won't be surprised to learn that there are a variety of deals out there already. They might be from a particular retailer or brand, but you certainly need to keep your eyes open now that the deals have started rolling in.

There are often discounts on the Apple iPad for Black Friday. They aren't huge, but often there's the opportunity to buy an iPad for cheaper than at other times of the year - even a modest discount makes a difference to these highly sought after items. That might include the new iPad mini.

One range of tablets that we know will get a heavy discount is the Amazon Fire tablets. Amazon cuts its prices substantially, often making Black Friday the best time to buy a Fire tablet. Indeed, avoid buying in early November when the prices are likely to be their highest and wait for the Black Friday discounts to start.

Samsung also likes to discount so there's likely to be a full range of deals on Samsung Tabs, while other Android tablets often get unbeatable prices. Occasionally you might also see discounts on Surface devices too, especially after the launch of an updated model.

If you're looking for tablet deals from the biggest retailers in the US, then hit one of the links below and you'll go straight there.

Below are quick links straight to the tablet deals pages for the top UK retailers, meanwhile, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

Jump to US tablet deals | UK tablet deals

These are the best tablet deals we've found on US shores so far.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Save $360 A huge price-cut on a really great hybrid laptop and tablet combo, this is a great price for a great productivity machine. View offer

Below are some of the best tablet deals we've found in the UK. These should help a lot if you're looking for a new tablet.

iPad mini (2021) - Save £20 While it might not be the steepest discount, given how recently this superb tablet came out this is a solid saving. View offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ - Save £120 This superb Android tablet is fabulous for leisure and productivity alike, and a chunky discount at Currys makes it great value compared to usual. View offer