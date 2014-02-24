  Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet vs Sony Xperia Tablet Z: What's the difference?

Sony has announced the Xperia Z2 Tablet, replacing the Xperia Tablet Z that launched in May 2013.

The company says the Xperia Z2 Tablet is "the world's slimmest and lightest waterproof tablet" so we're comparing the new model to its predecessor to see what's changed and what it brings to the table over the original.

The Xperia Z2 Tablet sticks with the same 10.1-inch display as the Xperia Tablet Z, as well as the same resolution sitting comfortably at 1920 x 1200 pixels and offering a pixel density of 224ppi.

However, although Sony chose not to take it up a notch to match other competitors in terms of resolution, the company has added a new technology to the existing Triluminos and X-Reality labels.

The Xperia Z2 Tablet is Sony's first tablet to introduce Live Colour LED that allows for brighter colours and when we looked at the two models side by side, the difference was definitely noticeable.

In terms of design, you will find the same OmniBalance style with the Xperia Z2 Tablet as you did on the Xperia Tablet Z, although Sony has put the new model on a diet.

The Xperia Z2 Tablet measures 6.4mm thick and the Wi-Fi model weighs 426g while the LTE/3G model hits the scales at 439g.

The Xperia Tablet Z on the other hand, measures 172 x 266 x 6.9mm and weighs 496g so there is quite a difference in terms of weight between the two models. Both are waterproof so you can still drop it in the bath without worrying.

Sony has also improved the audio, moving the speakers from the ends of the tablet where they were found on the Xperia Tablet Z to the front of the tablet on the Xperia Z2 Tablet.

Additionally, the Xperia Z2 Tablet offers the company's new digital noise-cancelling technology in the tablet, which cancels out noise when you use the Sony MDR-NC31EM headphones, and the headphone jack has also become free of flaps and moved to the bottom of the device on the new model.

READ: Sony adds digital noise cancellation to new Xperia Z2 smartphone and Z2 Tablet

The camera is the same on both the Xperia Z2 Tablet and the Xperia Tablet Z so you will find an 8.1-megapixel rear snapper along with a 2.2-megapixel front snapper for any selfies or video calling.

Just like the Xperia Tablet Z, the Xperia Z2 Tablet comes with the pre-loaded suite of Xperia camera apps along with features including Superior Auto mode so the camera experience should be pretty much identical on both models.

Diving underneath, you will find a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM on the Xperia Z2 Tablet.

This is quite a significant jump up from the Xperia Tablet Z that features a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM, although both claim to provide 10 hours of use so there doesn't seem to be any change in battery.

In terms of storage, you will get the same 16GB or 32GB internal memory as the Xperia Tablet Z with the Xperia Z2 Tablet, along with microSD support for storage expansion up to 64GB so you won't lose or gain anything with either model here.

You will also find the same connectivity options with all the usuals on board including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC but where the Xperia Z2 Tablet takes it up a step is in the new accessories. The accessories include a keyboard, speaker dock, remote control and microphone, three of which offer NFC.

READ: Sony announces official Xperia Z2 and Z2 Tablet accessories: keyboards, docks, and more

The Xperia Z2 Tablet also comes out on top in the software department, launching with Android 4.4 KitKat from the box, while the Xperia Tablet Z is still waiting for the latest software.

In true Sony style, there is of course the Sony skin on top which brings a What's New portal with the latest software along with the standard KitKat updates.

As you would expect with an upgrade, the Xperia Z2 Tablet takes the lead over the Xperia Tablet Z in several areas.

The processor, graphics and design have all been improved and while the display hasn't stepped up in terms of pixels, there is still an improvement.

The accessories on offer, coupled with the latest software, gaming enhancements and reduction in weight and thickness make the Xperia Z2 Tablet a clear winner of these two devices.